Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has defended the anti-corruption drive launched last year in an interview. He said that the ‘shock therapy’ was absolutely essential for his kingdom in a bid to get rid of the corruption. “You have a body that has cancer everywhere, the cancer of corruption. You need to have chemo, the shock of chemo, or the cancer will eat the body,” he told Washington Post in an interview that was published on Tuesday night.

The Crown Prince said that the drive conducted by his father King Salman’s main goal was to have people that could help in realising modernisation targets. It is important to note that a number of known princes, government ministers, and business people weres arrested in Sauda Arabia in the month of November last year following the formation of an anti-corruption committee led by the Crown Prince himself.

The Crown Prince in the interview further added that people often associate the royal family with corruption. “The corrupted princes were a minority, but the bad actors got more attention. It harmed the energy of the royal family. He added that except 56 people, all others have been arrested. He said that they know that made a mistake and settled it now. He added that it was necessary to check Islamist extremism in the kingdom and said it was important to give the greater rights to women and fewer to the religious police to reestablish the practices that applied in the time of the prophet Muhammad.

