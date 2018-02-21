More than 250 civilians including 58 children and 42 women killed by shelling and air strikes in Syria's Eastern Ghouta in past 48 hrs. It is one of the biggest attacks on the rebel-held town since 2013 chemical attack. Eastern Ghouta town is under the control of various Islamic-rebel groups including the Al-Qaeda-linked Tahir al-Sham. The medical emergency has emerged in Syria's town.

In the deadliest attack, more than 250 peoples including 58 children and 42 women killed by shelling and air strikes in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta in the past 48 hrs. A United Kingdom-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) confirmed the shocking incident and termed it one of the biggest attack in the town. In the rebel-held town of Hamouria, more than 100 civilians were killed and 1200 people got critically injured by the shelling and air strikes of the Syrian regime. The incident took place on Tuesday after which at least 106 people died.

The SOHR activists and residents termed it as “being under constant bombardment”. Since the 2013 alleged chemical attack on Eastern Ghouta, the observing committee said the death toll is highest after the 2013 chemical attack. Speaking on the matter, Eastern Ghouta hospital director and the senior pediatrician said, “These are the worst days of our lives in Ghouta town. We in Ghouta have been getting hit by air strikes for more than 5 years and this is not new to us but we have never seen anything like this escalation.”

The medical emergency has emerged in the town and keeping in mind the serious situation doctors of various hospitals were are working round the clock to treat thousands of injured admitted to the hospitals. Eastern Ghouta town is under the control of various Islamic-rebel groups including the Al-Qaeda-linked Tahir al-Sham, which was previously known as Jabhat al Nusra before renouncing its ties to terrorist group Al Qaeda. Ghouta city is getting out of control as medical supplies were already in short after years-long blockade of the area since 2013.

Ghouta, a suburb is one of the last rebel-controlled areas of Syria. Now, Syrian regime forces are accelerating their attacks on the town. Fares Ouraiba, a doctor from the Damascus suburb said, “I can tell you that the situation is very catastrophic. Ouraiba added that most of the people died are women and children. According to a Syrian local news agency, 13 people were killed and 77 others wounded when Syrian rebels fired about 114 rockets and mortar rounds on several neighborhoods in Eastern Ghouta. The news agency added that Syrian army has fiercely responded to the attacks by rebel forces by destroying rocket launchers.

