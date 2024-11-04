Shocking AQI Of 1900: Lahore Blames India As Pollution Crisis Reaches Historic Levels

As part of its anti-pollution drive, the Lahore administration has banned the operation of three-wheelers, commonly known as rickshaws, in certain parts of the city.

Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city, registered a shocking Air Quality Index (AQI) of 1900 on Saturday, setting off alarm bells across the region. This unprecedented pollution level has prompted authorities to introduce immediate health and safety measures to counter the severe environmental and health risks faced by local residents.

According to data from the provincial government and Swiss air quality monitoring organization IQAir, Lahore topped the global real-time pollution index on Sunday. The record-breaking pollution levels were observed near the Pakistan-India border, where Lahore’s AQI reading became the highest in the city’s history.

Emergency Measures: Schools Closed, Work-from-Home Mandates Enforced

In response, Lahore’s administration has implemented a series of urgent measures, including a week-long closure of primary schools across multiple cities and work-from-home mandates to reduce vehicle emissions. Senior Minister of Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb, speaking at a press conference as smog enveloped the city, advised parents to ensure that children wear masks when stepping outside.

Additionally, 50% of office employees have been asked to work remotely to decrease traffic congestion and pollution from vehicles. An advisory has been issued recommending residents stay indoors, seal windows and doors, and avoid non-essential outdoor activities to minimize exposure to the hazardous air.

Hospitals on High Alert; Smog Counters Deployed

All hospitals have been equipped with smog counters and are on high alert to handle respiratory and other pollution-related health emergencies. According to Reuters, the government has also activated emergency protocols to manage the growing health crisis.

Restricting Traffic and Construction to Lower Emissions

As part of its anti-pollution drive, the Lahore administration has banned the operation of three-wheelers, commonly known as rickshaws, in certain parts of the city. Construction activities in designated areas have also been halted to further curb dust and pollution levels. Factories and construction sites that fail to adhere to the new restrictions may face closures if they are found contributing to air pollution.

Blaming India for Cross-Border Pollution

Senior Minister Aurangzeb attributed Lahore’s “unexpected” air quality deterioration partly to pollutants carried over from India by prevailing winds. She asserted that addressing Lahore’s smog crisis “cannot be solved without talks with India” and indicated that the provincial government would seek engagement through Pakistan’s foreign ministry.

Lahore’s smog situation mirrors the recurring pollution crisis in Delhi, India’s capital, where colder months intensify air pollution through a phenomenon called temperature inversion, which traps pollutants close to the ground.

