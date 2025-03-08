Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
  Shocking! Australian Journalist Covering Crime In Adelaide Robbed During Live Report

Shocking! Australian Journalist Covering Crime In Adelaide Robbed During Live Report

A thief stole TV equipment during a live crime report in Adelaide, highlighting growing security concerns. The irony left the reporting team stunned.

Shocking! Australian Journalist Covering Crime In Adelaide Robbed During Live Report


Adelaide witnessed an ironic turn of events when a live TV broadcast about crime in the city became a crime scene itself. Channel Seven reporter Hayden Nelson was in the middle of covering crime statistics in shopping centres for the morning show Sunrise when an unexpected theft unfolded.

Nelson and his cameraman were filming at Rundle Mall when a man casually approached them, greeted them, and discreetly took one of the crew’s lights before walking away unnoticed. The team remained unaware of the theft at the time.

Explaining the incident later, Nelson stated, “To give you an idea of just how brazen some of the crime is, this morning after our last live cross, someone came and took the light off our light stand.” He emphasized the need for increased security and stronger police presence, as even journalists covering crime stories are not immune to such incidents.

Reflecting on how they didn’t notice the theft immediately, Nelson explained that during live reporting, the focus remains on the story, with distractions like earpieces, bright lights, and communication from the director making it difficult to observe everything happening around them.

He further added, “After the cross, my cameraman checked the equipment—while the stand was still there, the light had vanished. We were both left scratching our heads about how it went missing so easily.”

The incident raises fresh concerns over crime in Adelaide’s public spaces, adding weight to ongoing calls for improved security measures in busy areas.

