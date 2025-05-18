Shocking Claim! Russian Intelligence Targeted Elon Musk To Blackmail Him Using Sex, Drugs, Alleges Ex-FBI Agent

The claims surfaced in a documentary aired by German broadcaster ZDF, raising fresh concerns about international espionage tactics against prominent American figures.

A former FBI counterintelligence agent has alleged that Russian operatives aimed to blackmail billionaire entrepreneur and Trump associate Elon Musk, leveraging his known indulgences in sex, drugs, and parties.

The claims surfaced in a documentary aired by German broadcaster ZDF, raising fresh concerns about international espionage tactics against prominent American figures.

Former FBI Agent Claims Russian Spies Collected Compromising Data

Jonathan Buma, a former FBI agent with 16 years of service, stated that both Elon Musk and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel came under Russian surveillance shortly after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out.

Buma revealed that Russian intelligence allegedly gathered sensitive information on the tech moguls for potential use in coercive scenarios.

“Musk’s vulnerability to promiscuity and ketamine use were considered ideal entry points for Russian agents,” Buma claimed in the documentary. He also cited Musk’s attendance at events like Burning Man, and his interests in adult entertainment and gambling, as factors that could be exploited by foreign intelligence.

Putin Allegedly Approved the Blackmail Plot

Buma further alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin was fully aware of the intelligence operation. “Such a high-profile action wouldn’t proceed without Putin’s approval,” Buma said, although he did not disclose how he obtained this information.

Reports by The Wall Street Journal previously indicated that Elon Musk and Vladimir Putin had been in contact since 2022, the same year Russia invaded Ukraine. This has sparked concerns about the extent of Russian influence over high-profile American individuals like Musk.

Elon Musk’s relationship with Ukraine has been fraught with contradictions. While he initially provided free Starlink internet access to assist Ukrainian military efforts, he later threatened to withdraw the service, drawing criticism.

Both Musk and Donald Trump openly criticized Ukrainian leadership in 2024, further complicating his image.

Musk and Trump Attend Middle East Tour

Just last week, Elon Musk joined Donald Trump on a diplomatic tour across the Middle East, arriving in a Cybertruck motorcade. They were hosted at a formal dinner by the Emir of Qatar and other regional leaders, underscoring Musk’s ongoing proximity to global power figures.

Interestingly, Jonathan Buma, the man behind these explosive claims, is facing legal trouble himself. He was arrested in March for leaking classified information to a publishing house and has since been released on $100,000 bail. He was indicted on one count of Disclosure of Confidential Information.