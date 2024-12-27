Shocking Revelations! Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432 Downed By Russian Missile: Preliminary Investigation Reveals

Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432 crashed in Kazakhstan, killing 38 people. A preliminary investigation points to a Russian anti-aircraft missile as the cause, with Azerbaijan's officials indicating electronic warfare and a missile strike from a Russian Pantsir-S system. The crash, which occurred near Aktau, has prompted nationwide mourning in Azerbaijan.

A preliminary investigation into the deadly crash of Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432 has concluded that a Russian missile downed the aircraft, killing 38 people and injuring 29 others. The incident occurred near Kazakhstan’s Aktau city on Wednesday as the plane was en route to Grozny, the capital of Russia’s Chechnya region.

While Azerbaijan has not officially disclosed the full findings of its investigation, multiple international news outlets, including Euronews, The Wall Street Journal, Anadolu Agency, and Reuters, have reported that the downing of the aircraft was caused by a Russian anti-aircraft missile. The source of this information, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation, pointed to the Russian Pantsir-S system being involved. The aircraft, an Embraer 190, had been struck after its communications were reportedly disabled by Russian electronic warfare systems while on its approach to Grozny.

Despite the reports, it is not believed that the missile strike was intentional. According to Reuters, a source familiar with the investigation stated that the missile launch was not aimed at downing the aircraft deliberately. The plane had reportedly requested an emergency landing in Russia, but the request was denied, and the aircraft was instead directed to fly over the Caspian Sea toward Aktau, where it tragically crashed.

The investigation further revealed that the plane had been flying over an area in Russia’s North Caucasus region, a location that has been the target of Ukrainian drone attacks in recent weeks. Russia’s Ministry of Defence had reported shooting down several drones in the area on the night before the crash, leading aviation experts to speculate that Russian air defences could have been responsible for the downing of Flight 8432.

Footage circulating on social media showed the plane making a sharp descent before hitting the ground and bursting into flames. The plane’s tail section bore visible damage, prompting speculation about the involvement of Russian air defences. However, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency initially attributed the crash to the aircraft striking a flock of birds, a claim that was later disputed by various sources.

As investigations continue, both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have refrained from making any further statements or conclusions about the cause of the crash until the official reports are released. Russia, meanwhile, has cautioned against speculation, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urging that conclusions should not be drawn prematurely.

In Azerbaijan, the tragic event has led to national mourning, with residents observing a moment of silence in remembrance of the victims. National flags were lowered across the country, and traffic was halted as the nation honored those lost in the crash. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev described the event as a “tremendous sorrow” for the people of Azerbaijan.

As authorities continue to investigate, the international community is closely monitoring the situation, with many hoping for a thorough examination of the tragic incident.

