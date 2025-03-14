Shocking Video: American Airlines Jet Catches Fire In Denver, 12 Injured

12 passengers were injured after an American Airlines jet caught fire in Denver. The Boeing 737-800 was evacuated via emergency slides. FAA to investigate the incident.

A terrifying incident unfolded at Denver International Airport on Thursday when an American Airlines jet caught fire, leading to an emergency evacuation of passengers. According to officials, 12 people sustained minor injuries during the evacuation.

American Airlines Flight 1006, a Boeing 737-800, had taken off from Colorado Springs and was en route to Dallas when the crew detected unusual engine vibrations. The aircraft diverted to Denver and landed at approximately 5:15 p.m. (2315 GMT). However, after reaching the gate, it experienced what the airline described as an “engine-related issue.”

Passengers Evacuate as Smoke Fills the Cabin

Dramatic videos circulating on social media show passengers standing on the wing of the aircraft as thick smoke billowed from the engine. The evacuation was carried out using emergency slides, and all 172 passengers and six crew members successfully exited the plane.

“We were near gate B44 when we saw a sudden flash of fire, followed by heavy smoke,” said witness Aaron Clark. “The fire was brief and was put out quickly by ground crews, but smoke lingered, and people started exiting through the rear slides.”

FAA, Boeing, and GE Respond

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation into the incident. The aircraft, which is 13 years old, is equipped with CFM56 engines manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture between GE and Safran. While Boeing and GE have not commented on the incident, Denver International Airport confirmed that the fire was extinguished and that normal flight operations resumed shortly after.

Rising Aviation Safety Concerns in the U.S.

The engine fire adds to growing concerns about aviation safety in the U.S. This incident follows a string of high-profile air mishaps, including a deadly mid-air collision between an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter on January 29, which resulted in 67 fatalities.

Additionally, last month, a Delta Air Lines regional jet flipped upside down while landing in Toronto during a snowstorm, injuring 18 passengers.

Airline CEOs have recently cited these aviation incidents, along with extreme weather conditions and economic uncertainty, as factors affecting the U.S. travel industry.

The FAA is expected to release further findings as the investigation progresses.

