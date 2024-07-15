Shooter at Trump Rally Previously Featured in BlackRock Advertisement

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, was briefly featured in a 2022 advertisement for BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest money manager. The ad, filmed at Bethel Park High School in Pennsylvania, included Crooks and several other unpaid students in the background, according to a statement from BlackRock. Crooks graduated from the high school in 2022.

In response to the recent incident, BlackRock announced that it has withdrawn the advertisement but assured that the video will be made available to authorities. Despite the company’s actions, the ad is being widely circulated on social media. BlackRock expressed its horror at the assassination attempt and relief that former President Trump was not seriously injured, while also extending condolences to the victims and bystanders, particularly highlighting the individual who was killed during the attack.

The shocking event occurred during a Trump rally ahead of the presidential elections, leaving the former president with a bloodied face from a bullet that grazed the upper part of his right ear. A bystander tragically lost their life while shielding their family from the gunfire. Crooks, identified as a registered Republican, was ultimately shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper.

In the aftermath, Trump, whose Republican candidacy was set to be finalized, called for unity and resilience against evil, crediting divine intervention for averting a greater tragedy. He shared his thoughts on social media, emphasizing the need for Americans to come together. President Joe Biden also addressed the nation, urging for a reduction in political tensions and stressing that politics should never escalate to violence.