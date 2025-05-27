Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Shooting At Brass Mill Center Mall in Waterbury, Connecticut Leaves Four Injured

Shooting At Brass Mill Center Mall in Waterbury, Connecticut Leaves Four Injured

The Waterbury Police Department later confirmed the incident through an official Facebook post. They stated that officers are actively investigating a shooting at 495 Union Street, the location of the Brass Mill Center.

Shooting At Brass Mill Center Mall in Waterbury, Connecticut Leaves Four Injured

A shooting at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury, Connecticut, left four people injured


Social media users have reported a shooting at the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury, Connecticut. One Facebook post claimed that six gunshots were heard at the mall, which sits just off Interstate 84, and that police were en route.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Waterbury Police Department later confirmed the incident through an official Facebook post. They stated that officers are actively investigating a shooting at 495 Union Street, the location of the Brass Mill Center.

Police reported multiple victims and urged the public to avoid the area so emergency responders could operate safely. Authorities also advised residents to follow official updates for accurate information.

According to local media and a statement from Waterbury Mayor Paul K. Pernerewski Jr., four people were injured during a confrontation at the mall. While the extent of their injuries remains unclear, officials have not reported any deaths at this time. Law enforcement is currently working to locate the suspect involved in the shooting.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Filed under

Latest world news Waterbury Connecticut shooting

A shooting at Brass Mill

Shooting At Brass Mill Center Mall in Waterbury, Connecticut Leaves Four Injured
In addition to the bank f

Donald Trump Grants Full Pardons To Reality Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Who Were Jailed...
King Charles III defends

King Charles III Hints Canada Will Remain Strong And Free Amidst Trump’s Efforts To Turn...
The singer had earlier cl

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli...
Jitesh Sharma scored 85 n

IPL 2025: Jitesh Sharma Rescues RCB, Old Interview Goes Viral As Rishabh Pant’s Century Goes...
Anushka Sharma's Reaction

Anushka Sharma Seen Making Faces After Rishabh Pant’s Century, Actress’ Friend Calls It ‘Stupid’- Watch!
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Donald Trump Grants Full Pardons To Reality Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Who Were Jailed For Fraud And Tax Crimes

Donald Trump Grants Full Pardons To Reality Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Who Were Jailed...

King Charles III Hints Canada Will Remain Strong And Free Amidst Trump’s Efforts To Turn It Into 51st State

King Charles III Hints Canada Will Remain Strong And Free Amidst Trump’s Efforts To Turn...

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli Blocking Him On Instagram

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli...

IPL 2025: Jitesh Sharma Rescues RCB, Old Interview Goes Viral As Rishabh Pant’s Century Goes In Vain

IPL 2025: Jitesh Sharma Rescues RCB, Old Interview Goes Viral As Rishabh Pant’s Century Goes...

Anushka Sharma Seen Making Faces After Rishabh Pant’s Century, Actress’ Friend Calls It ‘Stupid’- Watch!

Anushka Sharma Seen Making Faces After Rishabh Pant’s Century, Actress’ Friend Calls It ‘Stupid’- Watch!

Entertainment

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli Blocking Him On Instagram

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli

How Much Did Akshay Kumar Charge For Housefull 5? Actor Refuses To Answer During Trailer Launch- Watch!

How Much Did Akshay Kumar Charge For Housefull 5? Actor Refuses To Answer During Trailer

Your Language (Kannada) Was Born Out Of Tamil, Kamal Haasan Faces Heat After Controversial Statement, Triggers Protests

Your Language (Kannada) Was Born Out Of Tamil, Kamal Haasan Faces Heat After Controversial Statement,

Harry Potter TV Series: HBO Unveils The New Faces Of Harry, Ron, And Hermione

Harry Potter TV Series: HBO Unveils The New Faces Of Harry, Ron, And Hermione

Watch: Shakira Falls On Stage, Keeps Rocking Like Nothing Happened

Watch: Shakira Falls On Stage, Keeps Rocking Like Nothing Happened

Lifestyle

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer