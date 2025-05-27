Shooting At Brass Mill Center Mall in Waterbury, Connecticut Leaves Four Injured

The Waterbury Police Department later confirmed the incident through an official Facebook post. They stated that officers are actively investigating a shooting at 495 Union Street, the location of the Brass Mill Center.

Social media users have reported a shooting at the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury, Connecticut. One Facebook post claimed that six gunshots were heard at the mall, which sits just off Interstate 84, and that police were en route.

Police reported multiple victims and urged the public to avoid the area so emergency responders could operate safely. Authorities also advised residents to follow official updates for accurate information.

According to local media and a statement from Waterbury Mayor Paul K. Pernerewski Jr., four people were injured during a confrontation at the mall. While the extent of their injuries remains unclear, officials have not reported any deaths at this time. Law enforcement is currently working to locate the suspect involved in the shooting.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)