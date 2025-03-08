Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Shooting at Pub In Toronto’s Scarborough Leaves At Least Dozen Injured

Shooting at Pub In Toronto’s Scarborough Leaves At Least Dozen Injured

None of the injuries was life threatening, police said in a post on X, adding that six of those injured had gunshot wounds.

Shooting at Pub In Toronto’s Scarborough Leaves At Least Dozen Injured


At least 12 people have been injured in a shooting at a pub in Canada’s Scarborough, foreign media reported. Search was underway for three male suspects, Reuters quoted Toronto Police as saying early on Saturday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

None of the injuries was life threatening, police said in a post on X, adding that six of those injured had gunshot wounds. “Toronto Police is deploying all available resources to locate & arrest those responsible.”

“I am deeply troubled to hear reports of a shooting at a pub in Scarborough,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow posted on X.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(This is a breaking news story)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kriti Dhingra

Kriti Dhingra

Filed under

Scarborough pub shooting Scarborough Shooting Toronto pub shooting

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

At Least 14 Killed and 37 Injured in Russian Missile Strike On Ukraine, Kyiv Says

At Least 14 Killed and 37 Injured in Russian Missile Strike On Ukraine, Kyiv Says

Fresh Trouble For SpiceJet: Insolvency Petitions Filed By Aircraft Lessors And Ex-Pilot

Fresh Trouble For SpiceJet: Insolvency Petitions Filed By Aircraft Lessors And Ex-Pilot

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing...

Varun Chakravarthy’s Stunning Comeback: From T20 World Cup Setback To Champions Trophy Heroics

Varun Chakravarthy’s Stunning Comeback: From T20 World Cup Setback To Champions Trophy Heroics

‘You’re Just A Troublemaker’: Us President Trump’s Response To Reporter’s Musk And Rubio Query

‘You’re Just A Troublemaker’: Us President Trump’s Response To Reporter’s Musk And Rubio Query

Entertainment

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing The Stage AT IIFA 2025

Jab We Met Stars Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bury Their Differences, Spotted Sharing

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

I Cannot Sleep, I Am Having Mental Trauma, Says Regretful Ranya Rao In Court

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor Snape In Harry Potter TV Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor

Lifestyle

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”