Shooting at Pub In Toronto’s Scarborough Leaves At Least Dozen Injured

At least 12 people have been injured in a shooting at a pub in Canada’s Scarborough, foreign media reported. Search was underway for three male suspects, Reuters quoted Toronto Police as saying early on Saturday.

None of the injuries was life threatening, police said in a post on X, adding that six of those injured had gunshot wounds. “Toronto Police is deploying all available resources to locate & arrest those responsible.”

“I am deeply troubled to hear reports of a shooting at a pub in Scarborough,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow posted on X.

(This is a breaking news story)