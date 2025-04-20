Home
Sunday, April 20, 2025
  Deadly Shooting In Germany's Bad Nauheim Leaves At least 2 Dead, Search Underway

Deadly Shooting In Germany’s Bad Nauheim Leaves At least 2 Dead, Search Underway

German authorities are intensifying the search for a suspect linked to a shooting that left two people dead in the spa town of Bad Nauheim.

Deadly Shooting In Germany’s Bad Nauheim Leaves At least 2 Dead, Search Underway

German authorities are intensifying the search for a suspect linked to a shooting that left two people dead in the spa town of Bad Nauheim.


Authorities in central Germany are intensifying their search for a suspect believed to be responsible for a deadly shooting that left two people dead in the spa town of Bad Nauheim, located approximately 35 kilometers (22 miles) north of Frankfurt, The Associated Press reported.

According to police in the Hesse region, the shooting took place in a residential area on Saturday. The motive for the crime remains unclear, and officials have yet to release the identities of the victims, the report said.

German news agency DPA reported that “a police spokesperson had cited evidence pointing to a single perpetrator,” although investigators “could not rule out the possibility that others might have been involved.”

A large police contingent was deployed after the shootings on Saturday, Hessenschau, a regional news outlet, reported. Eyewitnesses told Hessenschau that special forces, emergency vehicles, and a police helicopter were present at the scene.

More details are awaited.

