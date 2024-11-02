According to police reports, the suspect, who was allegedly attempting to shoplift, opened fire, prompting a swift response from law enforcement. The individual has since been apprehended, and authorities confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public.

A tragic shooting occurred at the Monkey Junction Walmart in Wilmington on Saturday evening, resulting in the death of a male employee. The New Hanover and Pender counties’ District Attorney, Rebecca Zimmer Donaldson, confirmed that the family of the victim is being notified, with the identity to be disclosed later.

The suspect, identified as Dean Michael Newman, reportedly attempted to shoplift before brandishing a firearm and shooting the employee. He fled the scene but was apprehended in the parking lot. Fortunately, no other individuals were harmed during the incident, and authorities have assured the public that there is no ongoing threat.

More to follow.