Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
Shooting Incident On I-10 In Arizona Ends In Tempe Resort Standoff; Suspect Detained

According to officials from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), the situation began just before 2 p.m. when drivers on I-10 spotted a man waving a firearm before abandoning his vehicle and jumping over the median.

A chaotic series of events unfolded on Tuesday afternoon, March 18, 2025, when a gunman opened fire on Interstate 10 near Broadway Road, ultimately leading to a standoff at the Tempe Marriott Resort at The Buttes. Authorities confirmed that two resort employees were injured by shrapnel during the incident, while a suspect—described as a 34-year-old man—was taken into custody without further violence.

According to officials from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), the situation began just before 2 p.m. when drivers on I-10 spotted a man waving a firearm before abandoning his vehicle and jumping over the median. Several 911 calls were made, prompting an immediate response from state troopers.

During the chaos, at least one vehicle was struck by gunfire, but the driver escaped uninjured and was able to pull over safely. The suspect then fled the highway on foot, eventually breaching the fence of Tempe Diablo Stadium before making his way to the nearby Marriott Phoenix Resort Tempe at The Buttes.

Gunfire at the Resort

Upon entering the resort, the suspect confronted two employees, ordered them to the ground, and fired multiple rounds at them. The workers, though struck by shrapnel, did not suffer direct gunshot wounds and were able to escape to safety. Both were transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Following this, the suspect attempted to carjack another individual in the resort’s parking lot but failed to start the vehicle. He continued running through the premises before being intercepted by responding officers near the north parking lot.

Police Arrests The Suspects

Tempe police, who arrived on the scene alongside DPS troopers, managed to detain the suspect at approximately 2:10 p.m. without firing any shots. Authorities say he surrendered without further resistance.

“The reason for the shooting is still under investigation,” said a spokesperson for the Tempe Police Department. Officials are also exploring the possibility that the suspect was experiencing a mental health crisis.

The Buttes Resort remained on lockdown for several hours as law enforcement officials conducted a thorough search for any additional threats and gathered evidence. Police have also cordoned off a small black car along the shoulder of I-10, believed to be linked to the suspect.

Social media users shared videos from the scene, showing a significant police presence alongside emergency vehicles. A witness staying at the resort told Fox10 Phoenix, “I was about to leave my room when I heard a commotion followed by a gunshot. I saw SWAT officers moving in—it was absolute chaos.”

Following the incident, the eastbound right lane of I-10 near Broadway Road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

Filed under

Arizona US News

