A shooting incident near Radford University prompted a “Secure-In-Place” alert on Thursday afternoon.

The alert was issued around 3:30 p.m. after Radford Police reported a shooting in the 1400 block of East Main Street.

Radford Alert! Main Campus. Urgent: SECURE-IN-PLACE. City reports shooting occurred at 1400 block of East Main. Avoid area. Police on scene. More info to follow — Radford University (@radfordu) April 17, 2025

By 3:45 p.m., a second alert from campus authorities indicated that police were actively searching for two suspects described as Black males. One is said to have dreadlocks and was wearing a white, yellow, and red shirt. The other was reportedly dressed in a green long-sleeved shirt.

At this time, details about the shooting—including whether anyone was injured—remain unclear.

