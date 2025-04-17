Home
Shooting Near Radford University Triggers ‘Secure-In-Place’ Alert; Police Searching for Two Suspects

A shooting incident near Radford University triggered a “Secure-In-Place” alert on campus as police search for two suspects after an incident on East Main Street.

A shooting incident near Radford University prompted a “Secure-In-Place” alert on Thursday afternoon.

The alert was issued around 3:30 p.m. after Radford Police reported a shooting in the 1400 block of East Main Street.

By 3:45 p.m., a second alert from campus authorities indicated that police were actively searching for two suspects described as Black males. One is said to have dreadlocks and was wearing a white, yellow, and red shirt. The other was reportedly dressed in a green long-sleeved shirt.

At this time, details about the shooting—including whether anyone was injured—remain unclear.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsX for the latest updates.

Also Read: FSU Shooting: Six Injured Including One Critical, Suspect In Custody; Campus on Lockdown

