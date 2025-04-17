A shooting incident near Radford University prompted a “Secure-In-Place” alert on Thursday afternoon.
The alert was issued around 3:30 p.m. after Radford Police reported a shooting in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
Radford Alert! Main Campus. Urgent: SECURE-IN-PLACE. City reports shooting occurred at 1400 block of East Main. Avoid area. Police on scene. More info to follow
— Radford University (@radfordu) April 17, 2025Advertisement · Scroll to continue
By 3:45 p.m., a second alert from campus authorities indicated that police were actively searching for two suspects described as Black males. One is said to have dreadlocks and was wearing a white, yellow, and red shirt. The other was reportedly dressed in a green long-sleeved shirt.
At this time, details about the shooting—including whether anyone was injured—remain unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with NewsX for the latest updates.
Also Read: FSU Shooting: Six Injured Including One Critical, Suspect In Custody; Campus on Lockdown