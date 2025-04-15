Shooting Near Temple University In North Philadelphia Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured

The incident happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of North 18th Street, close to the university, according to local authorities.

A nighttime shooting close to Temple University in North Philadelphia killed one man and injured two others on Monday, causing shock waves on the campus and nearby neighborhood.

The incident happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of North 18th Street, close to the university, according to local authorities. The victims were three men who were shot in the incident. One of them was taken by Housing Police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:42 p.m. The other two victims were also taken to the hospital, but their current status is unknown.

Police Investigation Is Ongoing

No one has been arrested yet, and no motive for the shooting has been disclosed. The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. The department is asking the public to come forward with any information that might assist in the identification of the suspect or suspects for the shooting.

As part of its initiative, the police posted a $20,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest and conviction in the case.

University Issues Alerts, Area Secured

Temple University’s emergency alert system, TU Alert, sent out notices on social media shortly after the shooting, warning students and residents to stay away from the area.

“Report of shooting on 1500 block of Bouvier St. Use caution. Do not approach the area. Police responding,” the message stated.

The police later cleared the area, as certified by TU Alert, making it safe for students and residents to navigate.

The attack has raised alarm and anger among citizens, students, and social media users. Most were frustrated by the ongoing violence in the neighborhood, questioning the security of students and the failure of city officials to act quickly.

Fox29 reporter Steve Keeley posted a reply from Philadelphia Police Officer Tanya Little, confirming the Homicide Unit’s involvement.

One concerned citizen posted on social media, “When will the mayor speak to this out-of-control violence?” while another urged Temple University to relocate its campus to a safer part of town.

Even with this horrific accident, citywide homicide rates show a good trend. So far, Philadelphia has seen 56 homicides in 2025 — a 38% drop from the same time last year. The city also started 2024 with its lowest homicide rate in a decade, based on official records.

The authorities are actively soliciting any information about the shooting from anyone who may have it and can contact the Philadelphia Police Department. Information resulting in an arrest may be eligible for the $20,000 reward.

