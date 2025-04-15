Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Shooting Near Temple University In North Philadelphia Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured

Shooting Near Temple University In North Philadelphia Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured

The incident happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of North 18th Street, close to the university, according to local authorities.

Shooting Near Temple University In North Philadelphia Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured


A nighttime shooting close to Temple University in North Philadelphia killed one man and injured two others on Monday, causing shock waves on the campus and nearby neighborhood.

The incident happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of North 18th Street, close to the university, according to local authorities. The victims were three men who were shot in the incident. One of them was taken by Housing Police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:42 p.m. The other two victims were also taken to the hospital, but their current status is unknown.

Police Investigation Is Ongoing

No one has been arrested yet, and no motive for the shooting has been disclosed. The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. The department is asking the public to come forward with any information that might assist in the identification of the suspect or suspects for the shooting.

As part of its initiative, the police posted a $20,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

University Issues Alerts, Area Secured

Temple University’s emergency alert system, TU Alert, sent out notices on social media shortly after the shooting, warning students and residents to stay away from the area.

“Report of shooting on 1500 block of Bouvier St. Use caution. Do not approach the area. Police responding,” the message stated.
The police later cleared the area, as certified by TU Alert, making it safe for students and residents to navigate.

The attack has raised alarm and anger among citizens, students, and social media users. Most were frustrated by the ongoing violence in the neighborhood, questioning the security of students and the failure of city officials to act quickly.

Fox29 reporter Steve Keeley posted a reply from Philadelphia Police Officer Tanya Little, confirming the Homicide Unit’s involvement.
One concerned citizen posted on social media, “When will the mayor speak to this out-of-control violence?” while another urged Temple University to relocate its campus to a safer part of town.

Even with this horrific accident, citywide homicide rates show a good trend. So far, Philadelphia has seen 56 homicides in 2025 — a 38% drop from the same time last year. The city also started 2024 with its lowest homicide rate in a decade, based on official records.

The authorities are actively soliciting any information about the shooting from anyone who may have it and can contact the Philadelphia Police Department. Information resulting in an arrest may be eligible for the $20,000 reward.

ALSO READ: Texas Mother, Stepfather Plead Guilty To Forcibly Tattooing Young Children And Scrubbing Their Skin Until Flesh Was Removed

Filed under

North Philadelphia Temple University

Jawaharlal Nehru Universi

JNU Celebrates Ambedkar’s Legacy With Week-Long ‘Bheem-Saptah’ on His 134th Birth Anniversary
newsx

Why Randeep Hooda Turned Down Rang De Basanti And Rock On!! – The Untold Story
newsx

This Fast Food Chain Roasts Katy Perry After Historic All-Female Space Mission, ‘Can We Send...
Capacit'e Infraprojects L

Capacit’e Infraprojects Secures 220 Crores From TenX Realty Limited, A Step-Down Subsidiary Of Raymond Limited
The list reportedly inclu

American Toilet Paper On EU List Of 400 Products It Plans To Hit With Tariffs....
newsx

No Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma: Kane Williamson Names The Greatest Cricketer Of The Century
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

JNU Celebrates Ambedkar’s Legacy With Week-Long ‘Bheem-Saptah’ on His 134th Birth Anniversary

JNU Celebrates Ambedkar’s Legacy With Week-Long ‘Bheem-Saptah’ on His 134th Birth Anniversary

Why Randeep Hooda Turned Down Rang De Basanti And Rock On!! – The Untold Story

Why Randeep Hooda Turned Down Rang De Basanti And Rock On!! – The Untold Story

This Fast Food Chain Roasts Katy Perry After Historic All-Female Space Mission, ‘Can We Send Her Back?’

This Fast Food Chain Roasts Katy Perry After Historic All-Female Space Mission, ‘Can We Send...

Capacit’e Infraprojects Secures 220 Crores From TenX Realty Limited, A Step-Down Subsidiary Of Raymond Limited

Capacit’e Infraprojects Secures 220 Crores From TenX Realty Limited, A Step-Down Subsidiary Of Raymond Limited

American Toilet Paper On EU List Of 400 Products It Plans To Hit With Tariffs. Which Other US Goods Is The Bloc Targeting?

American Toilet Paper On EU List Of 400 Products It Plans To Hit With Tariffs....

Entertainment

Why Randeep Hooda Turned Down Rang De Basanti And Rock On!! – The Untold Story

Why Randeep Hooda Turned Down Rang De Basanti And Rock On!! – The Untold Story

This Fast Food Chain Roasts Katy Perry After Historic All-Female Space Mission, ‘Can We Send Her Back?’

This Fast Food Chain Roasts Katy Perry After Historic All-Female Space Mission, ‘Can We Send

The Rise, The Fall and Rise Again of Mission Impossible Films

The Rise, The Fall and Rise Again of Mission Impossible Films

Who Is Nick Carter? Backstreet Boys Member Accused Of Sexual Assaults, Infecting With STDs In New Lawsuit

Who Is Nick Carter? Backstreet Boys Member Accused Of Sexual Assaults, Infecting With STDs In

Katy Perry ‘Space Glam’ Look Featured A £10 High Street Foundation And Fans Are Obsessed

Katy Perry ‘Space Glam’ Look Featured A £10 High Street Foundation And Fans Are Obsessed

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?