Shooting Near White House Complex Leaves Two Injured, Including Suspected Gunman

Two people were reportedly injured, including a suspected gunman, after nearly 30 gunshots were heard near the White House complex at the intersection of 17th street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, close to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, according to law enforcement sources cited by CBS News.

The report said the suspect allegedly opened fire at a security booth outside the White House where US Secret Service officers were stationed. Secret Service personnel returned fire, injuring the suspect, while a bystander was also reportedly wounded. No Secret Service officers were believed to have been hit, CBS News reported, citing sources.

Security exchange and injuries reported

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Washington Field Office stated in a post on X, “The FBI Washington Field Office has responded to reports of shots fired near the White House in support of our U.S. Secret Service partners.”

Despite the heightened security response, the temporary lockdown at the White House was later lifted. US Congressman Randy Fine said in a post on X, “Praying for everyone’s safety at the White House right now.”

FBI response and White House lockdown

Representative Nancy Mace also condemned the violence. In a post on X, she said, “There is no place for political violence in America, none. Unfortunately, this has become a new normal for our country. We are sick of seeing this. Enough is enough. Political violence is never the answer, no matter who you are or what you believe. This has to stop.”

The North Lawn of the White House complex was cleared by the US Secret Service on Saturday evening (local time) after reports of apparent gunshots near the area triggered a security response, according to ABC News. The reported gunshots triggered a temporary lockdown and prompted a quick response from the Secret Service, CNN reported.

Political reactions to the shooting

The United States Secret Service said it was investigating reports of shots fired near the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, close to the White House grounds. “We are aware of reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW and are working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available,” the agency said in a statement posted on X.

(Inputs From ANI)

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