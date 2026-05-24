LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AIIMS Delhi donald trump China blast one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 AIIMS Delhi donald trump China blast one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 AIIMS Delhi donald trump China blast one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 AIIMS Delhi donald trump China blast one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AIIMS Delhi donald trump China blast one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 AIIMS Delhi donald trump China blast one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 AIIMS Delhi donald trump China blast one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026 AIIMS Delhi donald trump China blast one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team 18K gold rates Gulf countries IPL 2026
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Shooting Near White House Complex Leaves Two Injured, Including Suspected Gunman

Shooting Near White House Complex Leaves Two Injured, Including Suspected Gunman

Gunfire near the White House complex left two people injured, including a suspected gunman, after Secret Service officers returned fire. FBI and authorities responded as the lockdown was briefly imposed and later lifted.

Gunshots Reported Near White House Trigger Security Lockdown (Photo: X)
Gunshots Reported Near White House Trigger Security Lockdown (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-24 06:26 IST

Two people were reportedly injured, including a suspected gunman, after nearly 30 gunshots were heard near the White House complex at the intersection of 17th street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW,  close to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, according to law enforcement sources cited by CBS News.

The report said the suspect allegedly opened fire at a security booth outside the White House where US Secret Service officers were stationed. Secret Service personnel returned fire, injuring the suspect, while a bystander was also reportedly wounded. No Secret Service officers were believed to have been hit, CBS News reported, citing sources.

Security exchange and injuries reported

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Washington Field Office stated in a post on X, “The FBI Washington Field Office has responded to reports of shots fired near the White House in support of our U.S. Secret Service partners.”

You Might Be Interested In

Despite the heightened security response, the temporary lockdown at the White House was later lifted. US Congressman Randy Fine said in a post on X, “Praying for everyone’s safety at the White House right now.”

FBI response and White House lockdown

Representative Nancy Mace also condemned the violence. In a post on X, she said, “There is no place for political violence in America, none. Unfortunately, this has become a new normal for our country. We are sick of seeing this. Enough is enough. Political violence is never the answer, no matter who you are or what you believe. This has to stop.”

The North Lawn of the White House complex was cleared by the US Secret Service on Saturday evening (local time) after reports of apparent gunshots near the area triggered a security response, according to ABC News. The reported gunshots triggered a temporary lockdown and prompted a quick response from the Secret Service, CNN reported.

Political reactions to the shooting

The United States Secret Service said it was investigating reports of shots fired near the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, close to the White House grounds. “We are aware of reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW and are working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available,” the agency said in a statement posted on X.

(Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: White House North Lawn Cleared After Gunshot Reports, Secret Service and FBI Respond

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shooting Near White House Complex Leaves Two Injured, Including Suspected Gunman
Tags: donald trumpFBI investigationhome-hero-pos-1Pennsylvania AvenueSecret Servicesecurity incidentus newsWashington DCwhite house shooting

RELATED News

Iran Rejects Trump’s Claim On Strait Of Hormuz Opening, Says Tehran Will Retain Full Control

Trump Says Iran Peace Deal ‘Largely Negotiated,’ Strait Of Hormuz To Reopen After Major Middle East Talks

America First Visa Policy: How Marco Rubio’s New US Visa Plan Affects India

Texas Weather Forecast Today (May 23, 2026): Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio & El Paso Temperature Update

18 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes On Student Dorm in Luhansk

LATEST NEWS

Shooting Near White House Complex Leaves Two Injured, Including Suspected Gunman

Uttarakhand: Massive Forest Fire Affects Over 14 Hectares in Tehri Garhwal

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Ghost War OTT Release & Review: Where To Watch John Krasinski’s Action Spy Thriller Online

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS: Sai Sudharsan Maintains Lead, Prabhsimran Singh Moves To 10th Spot | Check Top 10 List

Arshdeep Singh Girlfriend: Fans Brutually Bash Samreen kaur After Punjab Kings Pacer Concedes 52 Runs Against Lucknow Super Giants | See Reactions | IPL 2026

Aishwarya Rai Brings Angel Vibes To Cannes Closing Ceremony In White Feather Suit

PBKS Qualification Scenarios: How Can Punjab Kings Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After 7-Wicket Win Over LSG? Explained

IPL 2026: KKR And RR Playoff Chances Explained After Punjab Kings Win Against Lucknow Super Giants

18 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes On Student Dorm in Luhansk

IPL 2026 Purple Cap Standings On May 23 After LSG vs PBKS: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Stands At Top, Gets Tough Competition From Kagiso Rabada | Check Top 10 List

Shooting Near White House Complex Leaves Two Injured, Including Suspected Gunman

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shooting Near White House Complex Leaves Two Injured, Including Suspected Gunman

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shooting Near White House Complex Leaves Two Injured, Including Suspected Gunman
Shooting Near White House Complex Leaves Two Injured, Including Suspected Gunman
Shooting Near White House Complex Leaves Two Injured, Including Suspected Gunman
Shooting Near White House Complex Leaves Two Injured, Including Suspected Gunman

QUICK LINKS