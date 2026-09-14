Shot Down Over Iran With No Food, Water Or Parachute: How A US Air Force Officer Survived 50 Hours

Two days alone in the mountains of Iran. A broken back, arm and shoulder. No parachute after a terrifying free-fall. And Iranian forces closing in. That was the ordeal faced by a US Air Force officer who was shot down over Iran. Identified by his mission call sign, Dude 44 Bravo, the officer has now spoken publicly about his survival for the first time. His account was featured in the season premiere of 60 Minutes on Sunday.

US F-15E Crew Shot Down Over Iran

Bravo was the weapons-systems officer aboard a two-person F-15E fighter crew. The aircraft was flying over a mountainous region of Iran on April 2 when it was hit by an Iranian shoulder-fired missile.

The strike badly damaged Bravo’s parachute. He was forced into a free fall from an estimated height and speed that sent him towards the ground at around 70-100 mph. He suffered serious injuries when he landed.

His pilot, identified by the call sign Alpha, was rescued within hours, according to CBS News. Bravo, however, was left alone.

“At one point when I looked up and saw no parachute, that was the most terrifying thing I’ve ever seen,” Bravo recalled.

He then stopped and prayed. “So I paused, right then, and I prayed, ‘Lord, your will be done. But if I’m getting through this, I need help.'”

Injured Officer Hid In Iran’s Mountains

Despite his injuries, Bravo knew he had to move away from the crash site. He climbed a roughly 7,000-foot ridgeline. He believed the difficult terrain would give him a better chance of staying hidden from Iranian forces. He spent another day in the cold and windy mountain desert with almost no food or water.

The danger was constant. Iranian forces were searching for the downed US crew. US military officials later said Iranian troops came within a few hundred metres of Bravo. With the search closing in, American forces began tracking the situation and preparing a rescue operation. Bravo later offered a grim warning about the importance of staying motivated.

“Never let a lack of motivation put you on Iranian TV,” he said.

More Than 90 US Troops Joined Rescue Mission

The rescue operation became a major military effort. More than 90 US service members were deployed on the ground. Several hundred personnel were involved in the air operation, while thousands more supported the mission.

The CIA also played an important role. It helped confuse Iranian forces and assisted in identifying Bravo’s location. When rescuers finally reached him, Bravo had only one thing to say.

“Let’s go.”

But reaching him was only part of the challenge. The rescue team faced another major problem at a makeshift desert airstrip. The landing gear of the rescue aircraft became stuck in the sand. More than 90 US service members were left stranded. A clandestine Air Force unit was eventually brought in to help.

Declassified footage shows the moment that “Bravo,” the injured WSO was finally picked up by U.S. forces, specifically by two members of Air Force Pararescue, following the use of technology by the CIA to detect his location. All together, over 90 special operators were involved… pic.twitter.com/LJGTBhJeS3 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 14, 2026

US Military Destroyed $100 Million Aircraft

The situation created another serious security concern. The US military decided not to leave the stranded aircraft behind. The two aircraft, each valued at around $100 million, were destroyed.

The Little Bird helicopters used in the operation were also destroyed. The move was aimed at preventing sensitive military technology from falling into Iranian hands.

Bravo Rescued After 50 Hours In Iran

Bravo was finally rescued around 50 hours after being shot down. The rescue came as the sun rose on Easter Sunday. After leaving Iran, Bravo called his wife in the United States. Looking back at her strength during the crisis, he said, “I was really proud of her and grateful for the strength that she showed.”

For Bravo, surviving the ordeal was about more than simply making it home. He described his survival as a “modern-day miracle.”

He also said the mission demonstrated the importance of teamwork, training, faith and leadership.

“It’s a story of the teamwork, the training, of the faith, of the decisions and the leadership to do something that will live in history as an example of what America’s willing to do, to uphold our promise and leave no man behind.”

His account has now offered a rare first-person look at what happened after a US fighter jet was shot down over Iranian territory, and the extraordinary military operation that followed.