Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Shots Fired At Jaffar Express Heading from Quetta to Peshawar With 500 Passengers Onboard: Report

The Peshwar-bound train with nine coaches had around 500 passengers on board, Controller Railways Muhammad Kashif said.

Shots Fired At Jaffar Express Heading from Quetta to Peshawar With 500 Passengers Onboard: Report


Gunshots were fired at the Jaffar Express train while it was in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan on Tuesday, following which the local government has taken emergency measures, Dawn reported.

“There are reports of intense firing at a Jaffar Express [train], which was heading from Quetta to Peshawar, between Pehro Kunri and Gadalar,” the report quoted Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind as saying in a statement.

The Peshawar-bound train with nine coaches had around 500 passengers on board, Controller Railways Muhammad Kashif told the Pakistani publication.

“The train was stopped by armed men in Tunnel No 8. Efforts are being made to contact the passengers and staff,” the controller reportedly said.

Meanwhile, reports of the Baloch rebel group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) seizing the train and abducting over 100 passengers have also emerged, with at least six Pakistani military personnel believed to have been killed.

An emergency has been imposed at the Sibi hospital, and ambulances have been pressed into service even as the security forces were on their way to the incident scene, Dawn reported, citing the provincial government’s statement.

“The railway department has sent more trains to the site to provide rescue,” the statement read.

“The scale of the incident and the possibility of terrorist elements are being determined. The Balochistan government has ordered that emergency measures be taken, and all institutions remain active,” it added.

