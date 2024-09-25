Home
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Shots Fired at Kamala Harris' Arizona Campaign Office, Police Investigate Second Incident

Police have confirmed that shots were fired at Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign office in Tempe, Arizona, in the early hours of the morning.

Shots Fired at Kamala Harris’ Arizona Campaign Office, Police Investigate Second Incident

Police have confirmed that shots were fired at Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign office in Tempe, Arizona, in the early hours of the morning. The incident occurred at the Democratic National Committee office near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive, where damage from bullets was discovered by staff later that day.

The Tempe Police Department is actively investigating the shooting, which reportedly took place after midnight. Public Information Officer Sgt. Ryan Cook emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “No one was inside the office during the overnight hours, but this raises concerns about the safety of those who work in that building, as well as those nearby.”

Security Measures Increased Following Second Incident

Detectives are currently analyzing evidence from the scene, and additional security measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of campaign staff and others in the area. According to police, staff members arrived at the office in the morning and noticed that the front windows had been pierced by gunfire. This marks the second time in recent days that the office has been targeted.

ALSO READ: Poll Shows Harris Gaining Momentum As Election Date Approaches

On September 16, shortly after midnight, the front windows of the same office were damaged by what police believe was a BB gun or pellet gun. Despite both incidents, no arrests have been made, and authorities are exploring all possible motives.

Context of Political Violence: Recent Assassination Attempts

This incident comes on the heels of two recent assassination attempts targeting former President Donald Trump. In one incident, 58-year-old Ryan Routh from Hawaii was arrested after being discovered by the Secret Service at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Routh was reportedly armed with an AK-47 and a GoPro camera. He fled the scene after the Secret Service opened fire but was later apprehended.

Just days before, Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania. During the rally, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire, injuring Trump and two others and fatally wounding firefighter Corey Comperatore. Crooks was ultimately shot and killed by snipers at the scene.

READ MORE: US $123 Million Grant To Chips Maker Polar Semiconductor

