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Home > World News > Shots Heard In Manhattan’s Times Square Trigger Panic As Crowds Flee | WATCH

Shots Heard In Manhattan’s Times Square Trigger Panic As Crowds Flee | WATCH

Shots were heard in New York City's Times Square, triggering panic among crowds before police detained one person.

Shots Heard In Manhattan's Times Square (Photo: X)
Shots Heard In Manhattan's Times Square (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-19 02:31 IST

Panic spread through Manhattan’s Times Square after reports of shots being heard in the busy tourist district, prompting a swift response from the New York Police Department. According to the latest information released by authorities and multiple news outlets, one person has been taken into custody, and no injuries have been reported. The incident unfolded in one of New York City’s busiest public spaces, causing people in the area to run for cover as officers secured the scene and launched an investigation into what happened. Officials have not yet released comprehensive details about the circumstances leading to the gunfire reports.

NYPD Confirms

Authorities confirmed that they took a single individual into custody following the incident. At the time of filing, police had not publicly identified the person or announced potential charges. Investigators continue to determine the exact sequence of events and whether shots were fired by the detained individual or under other circumstances.

The most significant confirmed development is that, despite the scare, no injuries have been reported. Emergency responders searched the area and secured the location while officers continued gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses. 

New York’s Busiest Tourist Areas

Times Square regularly attracts thousands of residents and visitors, making any security incident capable of causing widespread alarm. Witness accounts circulating online described people fleeing after hearing loud bangs, although officials have urged the public to rely on verified information as the investigation continues.

The police presence in the area increased rapidly, with officers moving to contain the situation and ensure public safety before reopening affected sections once the immediate threat had been addressed.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

As of the latest available information, investigators are working to establish exactly what occurred, including the origin of the reported shots and the events that led to the detention. Officials have not announced a motive or released further investigative findings. 

ALSO READ: As Long As I Am PM, Iran Will Never Have Nuclear Weapons’: Netanyahu After Washington And Tehran Reach Deal

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Shots Heard In Manhattan’s Times Square Trigger Panic As Crowds Flee | WATCH
Tags: Manhattan newsMidtown ManhattanNew York breaking newsNew York City incidentNYPDpolice investigationShots heard in Times SquareTimes Square gunfireTimes square shooting

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Shots Heard In Manhattan’s Times Square Trigger Panic As Crowds Flee | WATCH
Shots Heard In Manhattan’s Times Square Trigger Panic As Crowds Flee | WATCH
Shots Heard In Manhattan’s Times Square Trigger Panic As Crowds Flee | WATCH
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