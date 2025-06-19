Live Tv
Showcasing India’s Soul: PM Modi Presents Handcrafted Gifts At G7, From Kashmir To Kanyakumari

At the G7 Summit in Canada, PM Narendra Modi gifted world leaders handcrafted Indian art pieces, highlighting India’s rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship, strengthening diplomatic ties through meaningful and symbolic gifts.

June 19, 2025
Last Updated: June 19, 2025 13:58:19 IST

During his recent visit to Canada for the G7 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t just pack policy papers- he packed centuries of Indian tradition. In a masterclass of soft diplomacy, Modi turned every handshake into a cultural handshake, gifting world leaders handcrafted treasures that told stories of India’s artistic soul. From filigree clutches to bamboo boats, each piece was more than a souvenir, it was a curated slice of India’s heritage, crafted with precision, purpose, and plenty of panache. Who says diplomacy can’t be artisanal?

PM Modi’s Handcrafted Gifts Celebrate Indian Heritage At G7

  • To Salma Lakhani, Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, PM Modi presented a Papier Mâché Box with Gold Leaf Work from Jammu and Kashmir. This vibrant box, crafted using the traditional sakhtsazi (paper molding) and naqashi (hand painting) techniques, featured motifs of Chinar leaves, birds, and floral scenes—a tribute to the skill of Kashmiri artisans.
    • WhatsApp Image 20250619 at 12554 PM
  • Mary Simon, the Governor General of Canada, received a Silver Filigree Work Clutch Purse from Cuttack, Odisha. Known as Tarakasi, this 500-year-old craft uses twisted silver wires to form intricate lace-like patterns, a nod to Odisha’s royal and Mughal-era influences.
    • WhatsApp Image 20250619 at 12634 PM
  • Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was gifted a Brass Bodhi Tree sculpture from Bihar. Representing enlightenment and spiritual awakening, the tree symbolically evokes the Bodhi tree under which Lord Buddha attained nirvana. The brass detailing showcases the artisans’ spiritual and creative finesse.
    • WhatsApp Image 20250619 at 12650 PM
  • To Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta, PM Modi presented an Ebony Wood Jali Work Box from Rajasthan, featuring silver nakkashi inlay and a painted peacock. The fine jali carving reflects Mughal architectural inspiration, while the silver work pays homage to centuries-old decorative traditions.
    • WhatsApp Image 20250619 at 12737 PM
  • French President Emmanuel Macron was given a Dokra Nandi sculpture made using the ancient lost-wax casting method, originating in Tamil Nadu. The sculpture’s lattice-like design and ceremonial finish reflect Nandi’s revered role in Hindu mythology as Lord Shiva’s vehicle.
    • WhatsApp Image 20250619 at 12827 PM
  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz received a Sandstone Replica of the Konark Wheel from Odisha. A powerful emblem of time and cosmic order, the replica mimics the original Sun Temple’s 13th-century carvings, including figures of dancers, deities, and flora.
    • WhatsApp Image 20250619 at 12839 PM

  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was presented a Kolhapuri Silver Pot, handcrafted in Maharashtra. Decorated with paisley and floral engravings, this silver artifact harks back to its ceremonial use in temples and royal courts.
    • WhatsApp Image 20250619 at 12900 PM
  • To Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, President of Mexico, PM Modi gifted a Warli Painting from Maharashtra. Using rice paste on earthen backgrounds, Warli art captures tribal life through simple geometric forms. The piece shared universal themes of community, joy, and harmony.
    • WhatsApp Image 20250619 at 12915 PM
  • South Korean President Lee Jae-myung received a Madhubani Painting from Bihar. Known for its bold lines and bright colors, Madhubani art depicts mythology, nature, and folklore using eco-friendly materials like natural dyes and handmade paper.
    • WhatsApp Image 20250619 at 12929 PM
  • South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was gifted a Brass Dokra Horse from Chhattisgarh. Created using the lost-wax process, the tribal sculpture symbolizes loyalty and strength and features intricate brass embellishments.
    • WhatsApp Image 20250619 at 12937 PM 1
  • Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was presented a Cane and Bamboo Boat with a Swan Figurine from Meghalaya, highlighting the northeastern state’s sustainable crafts and cultural storytelling traditions.
    • WhatsApp Image 20250619 at 12953 PM

A Continuing Tradition Of Cultural Diplomacy

This isn’t the first time PM Modi has used Indian craftsmanship as a diplomatic bridge. In 2022, during his visit to France, he gifted President Macron a curated box of Itrs (traditional Indian perfumes) embroidered in Zardozi on khadi silk in the French national colors. The same year, at the G7 Summit in Germany, he presented a Dokra Nandi sculpture to Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández.

Through these thoughtful gifts, Prime Minister Modi not only strengthens bilateral relations but also honors India’s living heritage—turning diplomacy into a canvas for cultural pride and artisan recognition.

