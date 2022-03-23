One of the key aims of the meeting will be enhancing cooperation between the United Nations (UN) and the LAS on peace and security issues facing the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla arrived in New York on Tuesday to attend the meeting on cooperation between the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the League of Arab States (LAS). Announcing the arrival of Shringla, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti tweeted, “Delighted to receive Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla in New York. Foreign Secretary will participate in the UN Security Council meeting on cooperation between UN and the League of Arab States @arableague_gs.”

The meeting will be convened under the chairmanship of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister Khalifa Shaheen. One of the key aims of the meeting will be enhancing cooperation between the United Nations (UN) and the LAS on peace and security issues facing the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The meeting is slated to take place on Wednesday (local time).

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and LAS Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit are expected to brief the members at the meeting.

The briefing will provide Council members with an opportunity to share assessments of and develop effective collaborative solutions to conflicts and crises facing the MENA region, including those in Lebanon, Libya, South Sudan, and Yemen.