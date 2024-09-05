‘Sick and Deranged Monster’: Trump Calls Georgia School Shooter

The former president's statement comes amid growing concerns over gun violence in schools across the United States.

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has condemned the perpetrator of a deadly school shooting in Winder, Georgia, calling them a “sick and deranged monster.” The shooting, which claimed the lives of at least four students, has left the community in shock and mourning.

“Our hearts are with the victims and loved ones of those affected by the tragic event in Winder, GA,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday. “These cherished children were taken from us far too soon by a sick and deranged monster.”

The former president’s statement comes amid growing concerns over gun violence in schools across the United States. The Winder shooting has reignited calls for stronger measures to address this ongoing crisis, with many urging lawmakers to take swift action to prevent future tragedies.

As details about the shooter and the circumstances of the attack continue to emerge, Trump’s remarks have drawn attention to the emotional toll these events take on communities nationwide. The tragic loss of young lives in Winder has sparked an outpouring of grief and support for the victims’ families as authorities work to piece together the events that led to this devastating incident.