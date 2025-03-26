Signal Chat Leak: Mike Waltz Takes Responsibility for Exposing Trump Officials' Yemen Strike Plans

National Security Advisor Michael Waltz recently took full accountability for a leaked Signal group chat where senior Trump officials discussed a planned strike on the Houthis in Yemen.

The breach, which has raised significant concerns over national security, was exposed when The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, connected with Waltz on March 11.

The situation unfolded when Goldberg was inadvertently added to the group chat on Signal, an encrypted messaging platform popular among journalists and government officials.

“I take full responsibility. I built the group,” Waltz admitted during an interview on The Ingraham Angle on Tuesday. “It’s embarrassing. We’re going to get to the bottom of it.”

The Chat Leak and Its Fallout

Goldberg, having accepted a connection request from Waltz, was added to a chat titled “Houthi PC Small Group.” There, a number of senior Trump officials discussed a covert strike on the Houthis, raising alarms about potential security breaches.

Among those in the group were Waltz, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Despite the gravity of the situation, President Trump appeared largely unfazed when asked about the leak. Responding to a question at the White House on Monday, he dismissed The Atlantic’s involvement, saying, “I don’t know anything about it. I’m not a big fan of the Atlantic. To me, it’s a magazine that’s going out of business. I think it’s not much of a magazine, but I know nothing about it.”

Trump Defends Waltz Amid Calls for Resignation

Trump stood by his National Security Advisor, stating that Waltz would not be fired over the incident. “He’s not getting fired,” the president confirmed during an interview with Fox News on Tuesday. He clarified that while the chat was an unfortunate mistake, it contained “nothing important” and did not affect the planned attack.

Trump also explained that Goldberg had been mistakenly included in the chat by a staffer from Waltz’s office, emphasizing that Goldberg’s presence in the conversation did not influence the strike on the Houthis.

In a follow-up interview, Trump further asserted that the leak was inconsequential. “Michael Waltz has learned a lesson, and he’s a good man,” he added.

White House Responds and Democrats Call for Accountability

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt quickly clarified the situation on social media, asserting that no classified information or “war plans” were discussed in the Signal group. “As the National Security Council stated, the White House is looking into how Goldberg’s number was inadvertently added to the thread. Thanks to the strong and decisive leadership of President Trump, and everyone in the group, the Houthi strikes were successful and effective. Terrorists were killed, and that’s what matters most to President Trump,” she said.

However, some Democratic leaders have called for the resignation of Waltz and Secretary of Defense Hegseth in response to the apparent breach of national security. Despite the backlash, Waltz remained focused on moving forward, acknowledging the mistake while vowing to continue supporting President Trump’s agenda. “We made a mistake. We’re moving forward, and we’re going to continue to knock it out of the park for this president,” he concluded.

