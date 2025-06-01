‘Silence of the World Is Dangerous’: Greta Thunberg Sets Sail for Gaza on Aid Mission

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has embarked on a risky humanitarian mission to Gaza by sea, hoping to break through Israel’s ongoing blockade of the war-ravaged region. On Sunday, June 1, Thunberg and 11 others boarded a ship called the Madleen, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has embarked on a risky humanitarian mission to Gaza by sea, hoping to break through Israel’s ongoing blockade of the war-ravaged region. On Sunday, June 1, Thunberg and 11 others boarded a ship called the Madleen, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, and set sail from Catania, a port in southern Italy.

The goal of the mission is to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and shine a spotlight on the worsening crisis that has gripped the territory for nearly 19 months.

An Emotional Appeal from Thunberg

Before the ship left port, Thunberg spoke at a press conference in Catania. She was visibly emotional as she explained why she decided to take part in the journey.

“We are doing this because, no matter what odds we are against, we have to keep trying,” she said, tearing up.

“Because the moment we stop trying is when we lose our humanity. And no matter how dangerous this mission is, it’s not even near as dangerous as the silence of the entire world in the face of the live-streamed genocide.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Famous Names Aboard the Mission

The Madleen is not just carrying aid — it’s also carrying a team of well-known individuals from around the world. Among them is Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham and French member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan, who is of Palestinian origin. Hassan has been banned from entering Israel because of her outspoken stance against the war in Gaza.

This isn’t the coalition’s first try at reaching Gaza by sea. A previous mission in May had to be called off after one of their other vessels, the Conscience, was struck by two drones while in international waters near Malta. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition blamed Israel for the attack, which forced the group to halt that attempt.

Gaza’s Humanitarian Crisis Grows Worse

The sea mission comes at a time when global concern over Gaza’s situation is growing rapidly. The conflict has now lasted nearly 19 months. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 52,000 people have been killed — the majority being women and children — due to Israeli airstrikes and ground operations.

Israel insists that its military actions are aimed at Hamas fighters, not civilians, and it strongly denies accusations of genocide.

Israel continues to enforce a strict blockade on Gaza, which it says is necessary to pressure Hamas to release hostages who were taken during the group’s surprise attack on October 7, 2023. That attack left 1,200 Israelis dead and 251 kidnapped. As of now, 58 hostages are still being held, and 23 of them are believed to be alive.

A Broader Movement to Break the Siege

Brazilian activist Thiago Ávila, also on board the Madleen, explained that this effort is just one part of a much larger push to challenge the blockade from both land and sea.

“We are breaking the siege of Gaza by sea, but that’s part of a broader strategy of mobilizations that will also attempt to break the siege by land,” he said.

He mentioned the upcoming Global March to Gaza, which is set to begin in Egypt in mid-June. The march will include doctors, lawyers, and journalists who will attempt to reach the Rafah crossing in a show of solidarity, calling for the border to be reopened and the military offensive to end.

Famine Threatens as Aid Struggles to Get In

Even though Israel slightly eased some restrictions in mid-May, aid groups and UN agencies are warning that a severe famine is approaching in Gaza. They say that the combination of Israeli policies, chaos on the ground, and looting is preventing much-needed food and supplies from reaching the roughly 2 million people living there.

The voyage of the Madleen is expected to take about seven days — assuming it isn’t stopped along the way. Organizers of the flotilla admit the trip is dangerous but say it’s a symbolic and urgent mission meant to bring international attention back to Gaza’s worsening humanitarian disaster.