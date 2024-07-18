Sindhi Activist Voices Support For Baloch National Gathering

Human rights activist and writer Mohammad Ali Talpur has voiced his support for the upcoming Baloch National Gathering scheduled for July 28.

Describing it as more than a political event, Talpur emphasized that the gathering represents an ongoing struggle of the Baloch people against dehumanization and exploitation.

“This is not just a political show but a significant political process,” Talpur stated in a video message. “It reflects the Baloch nation’s unwavering resolve to resist exploitation and assert their rights.”

He also expressed concerns over recent violent crackdowns on peaceful Baloch protesters and highlighted the historical resilience of the Baloch people in facing adversity.

“For 75 years, the Baloch have endured atrocities, yet they persist in their resistance,” he remarked.

“The Baloch Raaji Muchi (National Gathering) symbolizes our unity and commitment to reclaiming our rights,” Talpur added.

Organized under the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, the Baloch National Gathering aims to draw attention to the ongoing “Baloch genocide” and the exploitation of natural resources by Pakistan and China.

Also, prominent activist Mahrang Baloch underscored the event’s significance, criticizing projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for exacerbating state repression and environmental degradation in Balochistan.

“The Raaji Muchi will serve as a historic referendum against the Baloch genocide,” Mahrang Baloch stated. “It reaffirms our determination to resist annihilation and demand justice for the Baloch nation.”

The upcoming gathering not only aims to protest ongoing injustices but also to mobilize international support for the Baloch cause, marking a pivotal moment in the struggle for Baloch rights and autonomy.

