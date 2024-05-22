Singapore Airlines CEO Apologizes After Tragic Turbulence Led To One Death And 70 Injuries on Flight from London to Singapore

In a latest update, Goh Choon Phong, the CEO of Singapore Airlines, issued a public apology following the tragic incident that involved severe turbulence that struck flight SQ321 from London to Singapore leading to the death of one individual onboard. The incident had also reportedly resulted in to about 70 others.

In a video message that was released on Wednesday, Phong expressed his deepest regret over the ordeal faced by the passengers and crew aboard the Boeing 777-300ER, which encountered the turbulence at an altitude of 37,000 feet on Tuesday. The flight carried 211 passengers and 18 crew members.

“On behalf of Singapore Airlines, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We are very sorry for the traumatic experience that everyone on board SQ321 went through,” Phong stated.

There have been several different reports regarding the number of injured people following the turbulence incident. While the Singapore Airlines stated that 18 passengers were hospitalized, and 12 were receiving medical treatment. However, Samitivej Hospital reported treating 71 passengers. These discrepancies have highlighted the chaos and confusion following the unexpected turbulence.

Phong took the opportunity to reassure the public that Singapore Airlines is committed towards providing comprehensive support to the affected passengers and crew memebers. He emphasized that the airline is fully cooperating with relevant authorities to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.

In his statement, Phong also mentioned that a relief flight carrying 143 passengers and crew members who were able to travel had safely arrived in Singapore. He noted that 79 passengers and six crew members, including those receiving medical care and their accompanying family members, remain in Bangkok.

“Please be assured that Singapore Airlines is here to help and support you during this difficult time,” Phong concluded his video emphasizing the airline’s dedication to assisting those affected by the tragedy.

Tragedy struck aboard a Singapore Airlines flight from London as severe turbulence resulted in the death of one person and multiple injuries. The Singapore-bound Boeing 777-300ER, designated as Flight SQ 321, was forced to divert to Bangkok, where it landed at 15:45 local time (08:00 GMT).

The airline disclosed that the flight, which had a complement of 211 passengers and 18 crew members, was affected by the tragic incident.

“Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased,” it said.

READ MORE : South Africa Calls On International Court Of Justice To Enforce Gaza Ceasefire, Halt Israel’s Operations In Rafah

Jedna osoba zginęła w wyniku silnych turbulencji, lotu Singapore Airlines z Londynu do Singapuru.

Boeing 777 wylądował awaryjnie w Bangkoku. pic.twitter.com/p99Ndb618D — Ministerstwo Prawdy (@Minister_Prawdy) May 21, 2024

The airline stated its collaboration with Thai authorities to offer medical aid to passengers, with plans to dispatch a team to Bangkok for further assistance. Thai authorities have mobilized ambulances and emergency response teams to Suvarnabhumi Airport. The exact cause of the incident onboard the flight remains unclear.

While turbulence is a common occurrence during flights, severe incidents like this are infrequent, and minor turbulence is typically nothing to be concerned about.

Predicting turbulence is sometimes possible, with pilots often communicating to provide advanced warnings, but it can also occur unexpectedly. Turbulence, being a weather-related phenomenon, can occur under various conditions and locations.

ALSO READ : Sri Lanka Pledges To Safeguard India’s Security Amidst Chinese Interests