Singaporean minister Vivian Balakrishnan has called for an immediate ceasefire in Myanmar to ensure that aid can reach earthquake victims.

Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan, has called for an immediate ceasefire in Myanmar to ensure that humanitarian aid can reach the victims of a powerful earthquake that struck the country on Friday, CNA reported. The 7.7-magnitude earthquake, which hit northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar, left over 1,600 people dead and caused widespread devastation. The tremor also affected neighbouring Thailand, where several casualties have been reported.

Balakrishnan made his appeal during the Special Emergency Meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers, convened virtually on Sunday. The meeting, led by ASEAN chair Malaysia, focused on the immediate response to the disaster and the coordination of relief efforts. Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement following the meeting, in which Balakrishnan called for “an immediate and effective ceasefire in Myanmar to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance and support long-term national reconciliation and reconstruction.”

In addition to his call for peace, the minister expressed “deepest condolences” for the lives lost and the damage caused in both Myanmar and Thailand and announced that Singapore would contribute S$150,000 (US$111,850) to support the Singapore Red Cross’ fundraising efforts, which had already committed an initial S$150,000 to assist in relief operations, the report stated.

He reiterated Singapore’s support for ASEAN’s expanded efforts to assist affected countries and endorsed the proposal for ASEAN to provide further aid, coordinated by the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management.

Partial Ceasefire Announced by Anti-Coup Forces

On late Saturday evening, the People’s Defence Force (PDF), a group opposed to Myanmar’s military junta, declared a two-week partial ceasefire in earthquake-affected areas, the Associated Press reported. The ceasefire, which began immediately, reportedly excludes defensive actions and is intended to facilitate rescue operations and relief work in those regions. The PDF, which is aligned with Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government, also expressed its commitment to collaborating with the United Nations and NGOs to ensure the security and establishment of temporary rescue and medical camps in areas under its control.

The military junta, which seized power in a coup in February 2021, has been embroiled in a civil war with various ethnic armed groups and civilian militias, including the PDF. The junta has been accused of violent repression and committing atrocities in its efforts to maintain control. The ongoing conflict has worsened the humanitarian situation, and the earthquake’s devastation has further complicated relief efforts.

The Myanmar Conflict

Myanmar has been mired in conflict since the military junta overthrew the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. The coup was met with widespread protests and violent repression, escalating into a full-scale civil war. Anti-coup organisations, including the PDF, and ethnic armed groups have been fighting the military, which controls only a fraction of the country’s territory.

The situation remains dire, with the military accused of atrocities including bombings of civilian areas, forced displacement, and mass killings. International efforts to resolve the conflict have largely been unsuccessful, with ASEAN’s previous initiatives failing to produce lasting peace.

As Myanmar grapples with both the immediate aftermath of the earthquake and its ongoing conflict, the international community is calling for a unified response. Singapore’s call for a ceasefire reflects the urgent need for peace and cooperation to deliver humanitarian aid. While a fragile ceasefire has been declared, the path to long-term peace and stability in Myanmar remains uncertain, as the country faces both political instability and natural disasters.

