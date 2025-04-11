Home
Singapore Changi Named World’s Best Airport 2025 As Asia Sweeps Top 3 Spots

Singapore Changi Airport has been crowned the World’s Best Airport for 2025 at the Skytrax World Airport Awards, held on April 9 at the Passenger Terminal EXPO in Madrid. The rankings, released by the UK-based aviation consultancy firm Skytrax, highlight Asia’s continuing dominance in airport service and innovation, with the top three positions held by Singapore, Doha’s Hamad International Airport, and Tokyo Haneda Airport.

A Record-Breaking Win for Changi

This marks the 13th time that Singapore Changi Airport has won the top spot, solidifying its position as a global benchmark in airport service. In addition to the overall title, the airport also secured accolades for World’s Best Airport Dining, World’s Best Airport Washrooms, and Best Airport in Asia.

Yam Kum Weng, CEO of Changi Airport Group, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “As air travel continues to grow, we look forward to welcoming passengers to experience the magic at Changi Airport.” In 2024, Changi handled over 67.7 million passenger movements, expanded its airline partnerships, and added 11 new city links to its growing global network.

Hamad and Haneda Shine Bright

Ranked second this year, Hamad International Airport in Doha—already a three-time winner of the top title—was also recognised for World’s Best Airport Shopping and Best Airport in the Middle East. With passenger traffic between 50 to 60 million, the Qatari hub continues to impress travelers with its luxurious offerings and cutting-edge design.

Coming in third, Tokyo’s Haneda Airport proved its mettle by being declared the World’s Cleanest Airport, Best Domestic Airport, and having the Best Accessible Facilities for PRM (Persons with Reduced Mobility). With over 70 million passengers, Haneda also leads the world in passenger handling.

Asia Claims 6 of Top 10 Spots

Of the world’s top 10 airports for 2025, six are located in Asia, highlighting the continent’s focus on elevating the passenger experience through superior infrastructure, efficient operations, and hospitality-driven service. The complete list includes:

  1. Singapore Changi Airport
  2. Hamad International Airport (Doha)
  3. Tokyo International Airport (Haneda)
  4. Incheon International Airport (South Korea)
  5. Narita International Airport (Japan)
  6. Hong Kong International Airport
  7. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport
  8. Rome Fiumicino Airport
  9. Munich Airport
  10. Zurich Airport

Filed under

Hamad International Airport Singapore Changi

