Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Singapore Dissolves Parliament, Sets May 3 Polling Date In Key Test for PM Lawrence Wong

This will be the 14th overall election after Singapore gained independence in 1965, and the first after Wong replaced veteran leader Lee Hsien Loong in 2024.

Singapore Dissolves Parliament, Sets May 3 Polling Date In Key Test for PM Lawrence Wong


Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam dissolved the nation’s Parliament on Tuesday, formalizing a national election set for May 3 in a key first test for newly installed Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The Nomination Day has been fixed for April 23, the Elections Department announced, with potential candidates required to submit their papers on that day. The election will witness Singaporeans casting ballots for 97 parliamentary seats, up from 93 in the 2020 elections.

A Decisive Election for PM Wong

This will be the 14th overall election after Singapore gained independence in 1965, and the first after Wong replaced veteran leader Lee Hsien Loong in 2024. Lee, son of Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, had ruled the city-state since 2004.

Wong’s leadership is timely, with voter concern focusing on rising living costs, job security, and unemployment. A January survey by local media company CNA is in line with these economic concerns likely influencing voting choices.

Opposition Eyes Bigger Gains

The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), which has governed Singapore since its independence, is expected to face stiff competition. The Workers’ Party, which made history in 2020 by winning 10 of the 93 seats contested, is looking to build on that momentum and expand its presence in Parliament.

Other smaller opposition parties are also gearing up for the contest, hoping to capitalize on public concerns and Singapore’s changing political landscape.

The election takes place against the backdrop of global uncertainty. U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policies, such as high tariffs on trading partners, have increased economic risks for Singapore, a trade-reliant economy. On April 8, Prime Minister Wong condemned the U.S. action as disappointing, referring to the historically close relationship between the two countries

Along with the financial hardships, Singapore’s central bank just relaxed its monetary policy for the second consecutive time, cautioned on the risks of zero economic growth this year after a decent 3.8% growth in the first quarter.

After Nomination Day on April 23, Singapore will have nine days of campaigning, a compulsory cooling-off day, and then Polling Day on May 3.

Singapore Dissolves Parliament, Sets May 3 Polling Date In Key Test for PM Lawrence Wong
