Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister addresses IFS trainees

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, Vivian Balakrishnan, addressed the 2008 batch of Indian Foreign Service officers undergoing a Mid-Career Training Program at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore on Wednesday. The Indian High Commission in Singapore thanked Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs, for his insights and guidance.

In a post on X, it stated, ‘The 2008 batch of Indian Foreign Service officers is currently undergoing a module @LKYSch as part of their Mid-Career Training Program. They were honored to meet Singapore’s Foreign Minister, H.E. Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, yesterday. We thank FM @VivianBala for his valuable insights & guidance.’

Earlier on March 25, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong exchanged views on deepening engagement in fintech, digitalization, the green economy, skill development, and food security. Jaishankar’s official visit to Singapore from March 23-25 marked the first leg of his tour, which also included stops in the Philippines and Malaysia.

During his visit, Jaishankar called on Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong and met with Lawrence Wong, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Singapore. ‘They exchanged views on deepening engagement in the identified pillars of our cooperation, including fintech, digitalization, the green economy, skills development, and food security,’ stated the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

Jaishankar engaged in several bilateral engagements with Singapore’s leadership and senior ministers, including discussions with Teo Chee Hean, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security. Moreover, Jaishankar held comprehensive discussions with Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest.

Additionally, Jaishankar paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the INA marker in Singapore and interacted with members of the Indian community, viewing a short video on the ‘Saga of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose,’ created by community members.

