Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Becomes World’s Highest-Paid Leader, 7.1 Times Trump’s Pay; Top 5 World Leaders Compared

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has announced a major increase in Singapore political salaries, taking his benchmark annual pay from S$2.2 million to S$3.6 million. The revised figure, worth about US$2.84 million, adds more than 60 per cent to the prime minister’s benchmark salary and keeps Singapore’s political leaders among the highest-paid in the world. Wong told Parliament on Tuesday that the increase would apply to the benchmark salaries of the prime minister, deputy prime minister and cabinet ministers, with the exact ministerial pay depending on seniority and the weight of each portfolio.

The new benchmark puts Wong’s annual pay at about 7.1 times the US president’s US$400,000 salary. His revised S$3.6 million package is also around US$2.44 million higher than the US president’s base salary. Wong said he would donate the entire increase to “suitable good causes” during his term, adding a personal commitment to the controversial pay revision.

Why Singapore political salaries are so high

Under the new structure, the deputy prime minister’s benchmark salary will rise from S$1.87 million to S$3.06 million. Cabinet ministers will receive between S$1.80 million and S$2.88 million, depending on seniority and the weight of their portfolio.

Singapore has long defended its approach to Singapore political salaries, saying high pay helps attract talented people into government, supports good governance and reduces incentives for corruption. The issue remains politically sensitive because cabinet members earn far more than most ordinary citizens.

Even before this latest increase, Singapore’s prime minister was paid substantially more than leaders of the United States and other G7 countries. The revised package makes Singapore political salaries an even more unusual feature of the city-state’s political system.

Top 5 political leaders compared with Singapore’s prime minister

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump receives a base annual salary of US$400,000, or about ₹3.36 crore. The amount has not changed since 2001 and is fixed by Congress.

His package also includes a US$50,000 expense allowance, a US$100,000 non-taxable travel account and a US$19,000 entertainment budget. During his first term, Trump chose to donate his entire presidential salary to various federal departments.

Wong’s revised annual benchmark of S$3.6 million, worth about US$2.84 million, is roughly 7.1 times the US president’s base salary.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu earns about US$719,000 annually. His compensation is among the highest for a political leader outside Singapore.

However, the figure remains far below Wong’s revised benchmark salary. The comparison highlights the scale of Singapore political salaries, particularly at the level of the prime minister and cabinet.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin

Switzerland’s President Guy Parmelin earns about US$606,000. The Swiss presidency rotates annually among seven Federal Council members, and the compensation is tied to membership of the Council.

Although Switzerland is known for its high standard of living and strong public institutions, its presidential pay is still considerably lower than Singapore’s revised prime ministerial benchmark.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz earns about US$557,000, or around €440,000. The German chancellor’s salary is more than the US president’s base pay but remains a fraction of Wong’s revised package.

The comparison shows how Singapore’s compensation model differs from that of major European economies, where political salaries are generally linked more closely to public-sector pay structures.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earns about US$392,000, or A$564,360. His pay is set by the independent Remuneration Tribunal.

Albanese’s annual salary is slightly below the US president’s base pay and far below the revised benchmark for Singapore’s prime minister. The gap further underlines how high Singapore political salaries are compared with those in other major democracies.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a gross annual salary of about Rs 19.2 lakh to Rs 33.6 lakh, or roughly US$23,000 to US$40,000.

His compensation includes a basic pay of Rs 50,000 per month, constituency and sumptuary allowances and a daily official duty allowance. His in-hand salary is roughly Rs 1.1 lakh to Rs 1.3 lakh per month after statutory deductions.

The package also comes with SPG security and official transport, including Air India One. Compared with Singapore’s revised prime ministerial benchmark, Modi’s salary is substantially lower, although the role includes extensive official facilities and security arrangements.

Singapore political salaries lead the global comparison

The revised S$3.6 million benchmark places Singapore’s prime minister well ahead of the leaders listed above. It also keeps Singapore’s political leadership pay at the top end of global comparisons.

The government argues that the system is designed to attract capable people into public service and maintain high standards of governance. Critics, however, question whether such large increases are appropriate when cabinet members already earn far more than most citizens.

Wong’s decision to donate the entire increase to “suitable good causes” may address part of the public concern, but it does not change the official benchmark. As a result, Singapore political salaries remain among the highest political compensation packages in the world.

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