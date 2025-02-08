Singapore Tops 2025 Henley Passport Index As The World’s Most Powerful Passport – Guess India’s Rank!

The Singaporean passport has been ranked the strongest passport in the world, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 193 out of 227 countries, according to the 2025 Henley Passport Index.

The Singaporean passport has been ranked the strongest passport in the world, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 193 out of 227 countries, according to the 2025 Henley Passport Index. In contrast, India landed at the 80th position, providing easy access to 56 destinations.

Global Rankings: Who Holds the Most Powerful Passports?

The Henley Passport Index, compiled by Henley & Partners, assessed 199 passports using International Air Transport Association (IATA) data.

Singapore claimed the top spot with access to 193 countries.

South Korea and Japan followed in second place with visa-free entry to 190 destinations.

Seven European nations—Spain, Germany, Italy, France, Ireland, Finland, and Denmark—secured third place, allowing access to 187 countries without a prior visa.

Biggest Winners: UAE and China Surge Ahead

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerged as the biggest gainer, climbing to 8th place with 184 visa-free destinations, up 72 spots from 2015.

China made significant progress, rising from 94th place in 2015 to 59th in 2025, with 83 accessible destinations.

Biggest Losers: U.S. and Venezuela Face Decline

Venezuela suffered the biggest drop, plummeting from 2nd place in 2015 to 44th place in 2025.

The United States, once a consistent top-tier passport, slipped to 9th place, offering 183 visa-free destinations.

India and Its Neighbors: Where Do They Stand?

India shared the 80th position with Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Tajikistan.

Myanmar ranked 88th (45 visa-free destinations).

Sri Lanka landed at 91st, alongside Iran and Sudan (42 visa-free destinations).

Bangladesh secured the 93rd position, sharing it with Libya and Palestinian Territories.

Nepal (94th) and Pakistan (96th) lagged behind, with Yemen also at 96th place.

Bottom 3 Passports: Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq Lag Behind

The Taliban-led Afghanistan ranked last (99th), with the least mobility—only 25 visa-free destinations.

Iraq (97th) allowed access to 30 destinations.

Syria (98th) offered visa-free entry to just 27 countries.

