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Home > World News > Singapore Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi, Woodlands, Tampines And Orchard Road May Witness Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Activity

Singapore Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi, Woodlands, Tampines And Orchard Road May Witness Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Activity

Singapore Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi, Woodlands, Tampines, and Orchard Road may witness thunderstorms, rainfall, humid weather, and cloudy skies.

Singapore Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi, Woodlands, Tampines And Orchard Road May Witness Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Activity (AI Generated image)
Singapore Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi, Woodlands, Tampines And Orchard Road May Witness Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Activity (AI Generated image)

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 15:59 IST

Singapore Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Singapore is suffering from warm, humid, and unstable weather conditions happening in the early hours of Saturday 24th May 2026. Parts of the city including Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi, Woodlands, Tampines, and Orchard Road will experience thunderstorms, cloudy skies, strong winds, and even heavy rainfall at different times of the day. Weather forecasters say that increased moisture content from neighboring seas and unstable atmospheric conditions are helping develop cloud formations in Singapore. Daytime temperatures can range from 32° C to 33° C, while extreme humidity can make things very difficult for residents and tourists. It has also been forecast that the afternoon warming process can cause sudden storms in various locations, particularly during the evening time. Certain regions may encounter lightning, traffic blockage due to rainfall, and temporary water logging. Nevertheless, even with rainfall activities in some parts, there will be continued hot and humid weather across the island on that particular day. In addition, weather experts suggest that pre-monsoon weather systems that is currently active in Southeast Asia might keep influencing Singapore’s weather system.

Singapore Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Region Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Time Sunset Time Moonrise Time Moonset Time
Marina Bay 33°C 26°C Cloudy With Thunderstorms 6:56 AM 7:07 PM 1:53 PM 1:31 AM
Jurong 33°C 25°C Humid With Rain Chances 6:56 AM 7:07 PM 1:53 PM 1:31 AM
Changi 32°C 26°C Thunderstorms Possible 6:56 AM 7:07 PM 1:53 PM 1:31 AM
Woodlands 33°C 25°C Cloudy And Humid 6:56 AM 7:07 PM 1:53 PM 1:31 AM
Tampines 32°C 26°C Rain And Gusty Winds 6:56 AM 7:07 PM 1:53 PM 1:31 AM
Orchard Road 33°C 26°C Thunderstorms Later In Day 6:56 AM 7:07 PM 1:53 PM 1:31 AM
Sentosa 32°C 26°C Humid With Cloudy Skies 6:56 AM 7:07 PM 1:53 PM 1:31 AM
Bukit Timah 33°C 25°C Thunderstorms And Humidity 6:56 AM 7:07 PM 1:53 PM 1:31 AM
Clementi 32°C 25°C Rain Showers Expected 6:56 AM 7:07 PM 1:53 PM 1:31 AM
Yishun 33°C 25°C Cloudy With Rain Chances 6:56 AM 7:07 PM 1:53 PM 1:31 AM
Punggol 32°C 26°C Gusty Winds And Rain 6:56 AM 7:07 PM 1:53 PM 1:31 AM
Toa Payoh 33°C 26°C Warm And Humid Weather 6:56 AM 7:07 PM 1:53 PM 1:31 AM

Weather Insight On Singapore Conditions

The weather condition in Singapore remains unstable and wet owing to the moisture influx and the formation of active atmospheric system within Southeast Asia. According to meteorologists, the weather conditions in the country have been fueled by the combination of warming day temperature and high levels of humidity. As a consequence, Singapore is expected to experience thunderstorms, cloudy weather, and occasional heavy rains. The places expected to experience these weather conditions include Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi, Woodlands, Tampines, Sentosa, and Orchard Road. Furthermore, weather specialists have stated that the pre-monsoonal activities in the nearby coastal areas are increasing the likelihood of thunderstorm and windy conditions. This will occur particularly after afternoon heating when there is stronger cloud formation. Although rain shower may be expected during the day time, humidity levels are still expected to be high, hence resulting in hot outdoor conditions. According to meteorologists, weather patterns in the region remain unstable, hence resulting in cloudy weather, scattered rain showers, lightning activity, and humid conditions. These conditions may last up to next week in several places within Singapore.

How Will Singapore Weather Impact Daily Life?

Daily Life Area Possible Weather Impact In Singapore
Office Commuters Traffic congestion and slower travel during heavy rainfall
Public Transport Minor MRT and bus delays possible during thunderstorms
Flights At Changi Airport Temporary delays due to lightning and low visibility
Outdoor Workers High humidity and heat may cause discomfort and fatigue
Tourists & Sightseeing Sudden rain showers may disrupt outdoor plans
Shopping Districts Crowded indoor malls expected during rainfall activity
School Students Wet roads and thunderstorms may affect travel timings
Drivers & Motorists Reduced visibility and slippery roads during heavy rain
Beach & Waterfront Areas Gusty winds and lightning may affect outdoor activities
Residents Humid weather conditions may continue throughout the day
Delivery Services Rainfall may slow delivery timings in some regions
Evening Travel Thunderstorms may increase waterlogging risks in low-lying areas

What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast For Singapore?

Date Maximum Temp Minimum Temp Forecast
24 May 31°C 26°C Thunderstorms Possible
25 May 33°C 26°C Partly Cloudy
26 May 34°C 26°C Hot And Sunny
27 May 33°C 26°C Rain Showers Likely
28 May 32°C 26°C Thunderstorms Expected
29 May 33°C 26°C Morning Rain Possible
30 May 33°C 27°C Mostly Sunny
31 May 32°C 27°C Thunderstorms In Spots
1 June 32°C 26°C Rain And Clouds
2 June 34°C 28°C Hot And Humid
3 June 33°C 27°C Partly Cloudy
4 June 32°C 27°C Scattered Showers
5 June 33°C 27°C Humid With Rain Chances
6 June 32°C 26°C Cloudy Weather
7 June 33°C 27°C Thunderstorms Possible

Warm, humid, and unstable weather conditions are anticipated in Singapore in the coming few days owing to the active atmospheric systems prevailing in the region. Meteorologists claim that warming, humidity, and pre-monsoon activity are contributing to the formation of clouds and thunderstorms in various parts of Singapore. People residing in Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi, Tampines, Woodlands, Sentosa, and Orchard Road could continue facing the conditions such as cloudy sky, sudden rains, gusty winds, and sometimes even lightning during afternoon and evening hours. Even though there would be a possibility of rainfall, high levels of humidity are predicted. People have been advised by meteorologists to stay cautious when it comes to thunderstorms. They should not move out during such extreme climatic situations. Transportation and flights are likely to experience disruption as a result of heavy rains and poor visibility in certain areas. Moreover, changing weather patterns in the region will keep impacting the weather of Singapore.

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Singapore Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi, Woodlands, Tampines And Orchard Road May Witness Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Activity
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Singapore Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi, Woodlands, Tampines And Orchard Road May Witness Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Activity

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Singapore Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi, Woodlands, Tampines And Orchard Road May Witness Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Activity
Singapore Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi, Woodlands, Tampines And Orchard Road May Witness Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Activity
Singapore Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi, Woodlands, Tampines And Orchard Road May Witness Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Activity
Singapore Weather Forecast Today (24 May 2026): Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi, Woodlands, Tampines And Orchard Road May Witness Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Activity

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