Single Father Elon Musk With His Kids Meets PM Modi At Blair House, Watch

Tech entrepreneur and close ally of President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Blair House on Thursday. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO was accompanied by his children during the high-profile meeting, which focused on key issues such as Starlink’s pending license approval in India and the reduction of tariffs on electric vehicles, according to a report by Reuters.

#WATCH | The bilateral meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is underway at Blair House in Washington, DC. (Video: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/74pq4q1FRd — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

Musk is also expected to explore potential collaboration between SpaceX and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as part of the growing partnership between India and the global space industry.

Ahead of the meeting, Musk was seen walking into Blair House with his children. This is not the first time the billionaire has brought his children to an official event. Earlier this week, Musk’s youngest son, X, accompanied him to the White House, where President Trump signed an executive order. The four-year-old was spotted playing in the Oval Office and whispering to the president while Musk spoke to reporters about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and its role in reducing federal expenditures.

Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with President Trump. The two leaders are expected to discuss a range of issues, including trade, defense cooperation, security, and tariffs.

Reacting to the visuals of the Modi-Musk meeting, MASBR Group founder tweeted: “A meeting of visionaries shaping the future! PM Modi and Elon Musk coming together signals groundbreaking possibilities in innovation, technology, and sustainable progress. When leadership meets ambition, the world watches. Exciting times ahead for India’s tech and EV revolution!”

The meeting highlights India’s growing focus on sustainable technology, with an emphasis on electric vehicles and space exploration. Musk’s visit is expected to accelerate India’s push toward becoming a global hub for innovation in these sectors.

