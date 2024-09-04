Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Sir Elton John Reveals Limited Vision In One Eye Due To Severe Infection

Sir Elton John has revealed that he is currently dealing with "limited vision" in one eye due to a "severe" infection. The 77-year-old music icon shared on Instagram that he is in the process of recovering, though he noted that the healing is progressing very slowly.

“Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” he wrote. “I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

He expressed gratitude for the care he has received, thanking his “excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family” for their support.

Many celebrities have reached out to offer their well-wishes. Designer Donatella Versace sent a message of love, saying, “Sending you so much love Elton! Feel better soon. Love you.” Tennis legend Billie Jean King also expressed support, commenting, “Sending our love and support your way. Feel better soon, friend.”

Sir Elton John, celebrated for hits like “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” and “I’m Still Standing,” has sold over 300 million records. He recently concluded the UK leg of his farewell tour with a performance at Glastonbury that drew an estimated 120,000 people.

