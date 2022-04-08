Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova shared on Facebook shared the ground situation in a Facebook post and said that 26 bodies have been recovered from two ruined buildings in Borodinka town.

The Russia Ukraine war has entered Day 47 but the military aggression, damage & suffering refuses to subside. After Bucha killings sent shock waves across the world, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky has warned that the destruction by the Russian troops in Borodianka is much worse than Bucha.

In a daily address to the people of Ukraine, Zelensky said that they have started sorting through the ruins in Boridianka and it is much more worse and horrific. He claimed that there are even more victims of Russian occupiers in Borodianka.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova shared on Facebook shared the ground situation in a Facebook post and said that 26 bodies have been recovered from two ruined buildings in Borodinka town.

Accusing the Russian troops of carrying out air strikes, Venediktova added that Borodianka is the worst in terms of destruction and in terms of the uncertainity about the number of victims.