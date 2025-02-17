Home
Monday, February 17, 2025
Six Convicted in Gisele Pelicot Rape Case Released Less Than Two Months After Verdict

Gisele Pelicot endured a decade of horror, but justice remains uncertain as some of the convicted men are set free. Their early release has sparked renewed debates over France’s legal system and survivor protections.

Six Convicted in Gisele Pelicot Rape Case Released Less Than Two Months After Verdict

Gisele Pelicot endured a decade of horror, but justice remains uncertain as some of the convicted men are set free.


Less than two months after being found guilty of raping and abusing Gisele Pelicot, at least six of the more than 50 convicted men have already been released.

A Shocking Case of Abuse and Betrayal

Gisele Pelicot, now a symbol of the fight against sexual violence in France, stood in court as her husband of 38 years and dozens of other men were tried for drugging and raping her over a ten-year period.

In December, the court convicted 51 men of rape, two of attempted rape, and two of sexual assault. However, six of those found guilty were immediately freed due to reasons such as ‘poor health’ or time already served in pre-trial detention.

According to The Sunday Times, some of these men have now returned to their homes and families in picturesque French towns.

Legal Loopholes Enable Early Release of Gisele Pelicot Abusers

Under French law, prisoners can be granted early release if they have served at least half of their sentence. For those over the age of 70, those with a stable home, or those exhibiting good behavior, release can be even easier.

One man, sentenced to five years, reportedly served only 11 months before being freed, as per The Sunday Times.

The case has not yet reached its conclusion, as nearly half of the 51 convicted men have filed appeals. Among them is Charly Abo, sentenced to 13 years for raping Gisele Pelicot on six separate occasions. His lawyer, Yannick Prat, has described the sentence as ‘disproportionate’ and argued that his client ‘never meant to rape Gisele Pelicot.’

Some of the convicted men claim they were ‘manipulated’ by Pelicot’s former husband into raping her and were unaware that she had not consented.

A Long Fight For Justice By Gisele Pelicot

Despite the trauma and public scrutiny, Gisele Pelicot insisted on a public trial to ensure her ex-husband and the other men faced justice. While French law typically protects the identities of sexual assault victims, she chose to waive her anonymity, allowing her full name to be published and explicit videos of her abuse—filmed by her husband—to be shown in court.

“I have decided not to be ashamed. I have done nothing wrong,” Pelicot declared in court. “They are the ones who must be ashamed. I’m not expressing hatred, but I am determined that things change in this society.”

Pelicot’s case has fueled discussions on sexual violence and judicial shortcomings in France. As part of its year-long campaign This Is Not Right, Metro has been highlighting the ongoing epidemic of violence against women, with support from Women’s Aid.

The campaign seeks to shed light on the scale of the crisis and empower readers to take action against gender-based violence.

Support for Survivors of Sexual Assault

For those who have experienced rape or sexual assault, help is available. Victims in immediate danger should call 999. Those seeking support can contact Rape Crisis UK’s 24/7 helpline at 0808 500 2222 or visit a Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for medical and legal assistance.

Survivors of historic sexual violence can still report their cases to the police, as there is no time limit on seeking justice.

As convicted offenders in the Pelicot case walk free, advocates and survivors continue to push for legal reforms that ensure harsher penalties and prevent early releases.

