Six Killked In Daruvar After A Gunman Enters Home

At least six people were killed after a gunman entered a home for the elderly in Croatia on Monday and began shooting, CNN reported, citing the country’s public broadcaster.

A man with a firearm entered a private home for the elderly in Daruvar and opened fire at those who were present, CNN reported, citing Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT). According to police, six people were also injured during the shooting incident.

Speaking to reporters in Daruvar, the Croatian police chief, Nikola Milina, said that five of the deceased were residents of the home and one person was an employee.

Milina said that the gunman, who had previous encounters with authorities, was a member of a military police unit, and had a short firearm that hadn’t been registered, adding that it is too early to talk about the reason behind the shooting.

Some of those injured were receiving medical assistance in the hours after the shooting, CNN reported, citing State news agency HINA. The gunman had escaped from the spot. However, he was later arrested near a cafe, according to the report.

Five of the victims died immediately, according to HRT.

The police have not provided further details and the investigation is being conducted, CNN cited the HRT report.

Before the death of the sixth victim, Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in a post on X stated, “We are appalled by the murder of five people” in the home for the elderly.”

He said, “We express our condolences to the families of the victims and hope for the recovery of the wounded. I expect the competent authorities to determine all the circumstances of the terrible crime.”

He further said that Croatia’s Deputy Prime Minister Davor Bozinovic, Minister of Health Vili Beros, and social policy minister Marin Piletic are heading to Daruvar.

