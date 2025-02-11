Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Six US Congressmen Oppose DOJ’s Indictment Of Adani Group, Cite Risks To India-US Relations

The Congressmen, Reps. Lance Gooden, Pat Fallon, Mike Haridopolos, Brandon Gill, William R. Timmons, and Brian Babin, wrote a letter to the newly appointed U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bedi, criticizing what they call "questionable decisions" made by the DOJ.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Six US Congressmen Oppose DOJ’s Indictment Of Adani Group, Cite Risks To India-US Relations


A group of six U.S. Congressmen has raised concerns about the recent indictment of India’s Adani Group by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) over a bribery scandal. They fear that this legal action could harm the long-standing, strategic relationship between the U.S. and India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Congressmen, Reps. Lance Gooden, Pat Fallon, Mike Haridopolos, Brandon Gill, William R. Timmons, and Brian Babin, wrote a letter to the newly appointed U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bedi, criticizing what they call “questionable decisions” made by the DOJ. They believe the decision to indict Adani executives should have been left to Indian authorities rather than pursued by the U.S.

What’s the Allegation Against the Adani Group?

The indictment involves a bribery scheme where over $250 million (about ₹2,100 crores) was allegedly paid to Indian officials to secure favorable terms for a solar power contract. U.S. prosecutors claim that the bribery was hidden from American banks and investors who had helped raise billions of dollars for the project.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Under U.S. law, cases involving foreign corruption can be prosecuted if American investors or financial institutions are involved. However, the Adani Group has denied all charges, saying the allegations are baseless.

What Are the Congressmen Saying?

The six Republican lawmakers argued that this case doesn’t directly affect U.S. interests. They suggest the DOJ’s actions might be politically motivated and that pursuing the indictment could damage U.S.-India relations. They also questioned why the DOJ didn’t let Indian authorities handle the case.

They are concerned that such a move could strain ties with India, an important ally, especially at a time when cooperation between the two countries is crucial in countering China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Congressmen also linked the DOJ’s decision to the potential return of former President Donald Trump to office, suggesting that the indictment could hurt U.S.-India relations just as Trump is working to improve America’s economic standing. They expressed concern that politically motivated prosecutions could discourage U.S. investors and harm the economy.

The lawmakers emphasized the strong economic, military, and cultural ties between the U.S. and India. They warned that damaging this relationship could benefit adversaries like China. The Congressmen asked the new Attorney General to investigate how the DOJ handled the case and requested all related records.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Meets VP JD Vance In Paris—First Trump Admin Talks Before Washington Visit!

 

Filed under

adani group US Congressmen

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Google Calendar Removes Pride Month, Users Say, ‘Stop S***king Up To Trump’

Google Calendar Removes Pride Month, Users Say, ‘Stop S***king Up To Trump’

Japanese Tech Company Offers Alcohol And Hangover Leave To Attract Employees

Japanese Tech Company Offers Alcohol And Hangover Leave To Attract Employees

NDMC Tulip Festival 2025 Inaugurated By Delhi LG And Netherlands Ambassador, 3.25 Lakh Tulips On Display This Year

NDMC Tulip Festival 2025 Inaugurated By Delhi LG And Netherlands Ambassador, 3.25 Lakh Tulips On...

Donald Trump Addresses Speculation On Endorsing JD Vance For 2028 Presidential Election

Donald Trump Addresses Speculation On Endorsing JD Vance For 2028 Presidential Election

Why Elon Musk Changed His X Profile Name to Harry Bōlz—And What It Means

Why Elon Musk Changed His X Profile Name to Harry Bōlz—And What It Means

Entertainment

Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Controversy: What Is The Net Worth Of India’s Richest Comedian And Top YouTube Creator?

Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Controversy: What Is The Net Worth Of India’s Richest Comedian

Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release: When & Where To Watch The Tamil Blockbuster In Multiple Languages

Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release: When & Where To Watch The Tamil Blockbuster In Multiple Languages

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Aamir Khan’s Firm ‘Not Funny at All’ Critique of 2015 AIB Roast Resurfaces

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Aamir Khan’s Firm ‘Not Funny at All’ Critique of 2015 AIB

What Did Ranveer Allahbadia Say That He Landed In Trouble? Everything Explained

What Did Ranveer Allahbadia Say That He Landed In Trouble? Everything Explained

New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los Angeles

New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox