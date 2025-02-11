Six US Congressmen Oppose DOJ’s Indictment Of Adani Group, Cite Risks To India-US Relations

The Congressmen, Reps. Lance Gooden, Pat Fallon, Mike Haridopolos, Brandon Gill, William R. Timmons, and Brian Babin, wrote a letter to the newly appointed U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bedi, criticizing what they call "questionable decisions" made by the DOJ.

A group of six U.S. Congressmen has raised concerns about the recent indictment of India’s Adani Group by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) over a bribery scandal. They fear that this legal action could harm the long-standing, strategic relationship between the U.S. and India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Congressmen, Reps. Lance Gooden, Pat Fallon, Mike Haridopolos, Brandon Gill, William R. Timmons, and Brian Babin, wrote a letter to the newly appointed U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bedi, criticizing what they call “questionable decisions” made by the DOJ. They believe the decision to indict Adani executives should have been left to Indian authorities rather than pursued by the U.S.

What’s the Allegation Against the Adani Group?

The indictment involves a bribery scheme where over $250 million (about ₹2,100 crores) was allegedly paid to Indian officials to secure favorable terms for a solar power contract. U.S. prosecutors claim that the bribery was hidden from American banks and investors who had helped raise billions of dollars for the project.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Under U.S. law, cases involving foreign corruption can be prosecuted if American investors or financial institutions are involved. However, the Adani Group has denied all charges, saying the allegations are baseless.

What Are the Congressmen Saying?

The six Republican lawmakers argued that this case doesn’t directly affect U.S. interests. They suggest the DOJ’s actions might be politically motivated and that pursuing the indictment could damage U.S.-India relations. They also questioned why the DOJ didn’t let Indian authorities handle the case.

They are concerned that such a move could strain ties with India, an important ally, especially at a time when cooperation between the two countries is crucial in countering China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Congressmen also linked the DOJ’s decision to the potential return of former President Donald Trump to office, suggesting that the indictment could hurt U.S.-India relations just as Trump is working to improve America’s economic standing. They expressed concern that politically motivated prosecutions could discourage U.S. investors and harm the economy.

The lawmakers emphasized the strong economic, military, and cultural ties between the U.S. and India. They warned that damaging this relationship could benefit adversaries like China. The Congressmen asked the new Attorney General to investigate how the DOJ handled the case and requested all related records.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Meets VP JD Vance In Paris—First Trump Admin Talks Before Washington Visit!