Sunday, April 13, 2025
Small Plane Carrying Two People Crashes In A Muddy Field Killing One Days After Hudson River Helicopter Crash

The aircraft, a Mitsubishi MU-2B, was on its way to Columbia County Airport near Hudson when it went down


A tragic plane crash occurred on Saturday when a twin-engine aircraft carrying two people went down in a muddy field near Hudson, in upstate New York. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident.

The aircraft involved was identified as a Mitsubishi MU-2B. According to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane was headed toward Columbia County Airport near Hudson. It crashed approximately 30 miles from its destination, near Copake, shortly after noon.

Difficult Terrain Hinders Emergency Response

Columbia County Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore described the crash as fatal but did not confirm how many lives were lost. The aircraft reportedly went down near Two Town Road. Fortunately, there was no reported damage to nearby buildings or infrastructure.

Salvatore noted that weather conditions and the muddy terrain made it challenging for emergency teams to reach the crash site. “It’s in the middle of a field and it’s pretty muddy, so accessibility is difficult,” she said.

Emergency crews, including personnel from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and local fire departments, were dispatched after a 911 call was received shortly after noon. However, the identities of those on board have not been released.

NTSB Launches Investigation

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is now leading the investigation into the crash. A team was expected to arrive at the crash location by Saturday evening to begin examining the cause of the incident.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation unfolds.

