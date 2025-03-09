Small Plane Crashes Near Lancaster Airport, Investigation Underway

Audio recordings from Air Traffic Control (ATC) reveal that the pilot reported an open door and requested to return for landing.

A small aircraft carrying five people crashed in Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Beechcraft Bonanza went down near a retirement village in Manheim Township, south of Lancaster Airport, at approximately 3 p.m.

The Manheim Borough Police Department confirmed the crash to ABC News, and authorities are actively responding to the scene. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

Audio recordings from Air Traffic Control (ATC) reveal that the pilot reported an open door and requested to return for landing. The Lancaster Airport control tower granted clearance for the return. However, just seconds later, the controller urged the pilot to “pull up,” according to the released audio.

Eyewitnesses captured images showing flames and thick smoke rising from the crash site in Lititz, Manheim Township. Emergency crews and first responders were quickly dispatched to the scene to assess the situation and provide assistance.

Our team at @PAStatePolice is on the ground assisting local first responders following the small private plane crash near Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township. All Commonwealth resources are available as the response continues, and more information will be provided as it… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) March 9, 2025

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro acknowledged the incident in a statement on X.com, writing, “Our team at @PAStatePolice is on the ground assisting local first responders following the small private plane crash near Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township. All Commonwealth resources are available as the response continues, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.”

The NTSB stated that additional details will be released as the investigation progresses. Authorities have not yet confirmed the condition of those on board. More updates are expected as officials continue their inquiries into the crash.

