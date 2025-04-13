Home
Monday, April 14, 2025
Smartphone Tariffs Are Coming! Trump to Hit Tech Imports Within Weeks Despite Temporary Exemption

The White House's recent exemption of electronics from President Trump’s sweeping 125% tariffs is far from a permanent relief, with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick warning of impending semiconductor duties. As the tariff strategy widens, pharmaceutical products are also set to face new levies in the coming months.

Smartphone Tariffs Are Coming! Trump to Hit Tech Imports Within Weeks Despite Temporary Exemption

The White House exempts smartphones from Trump’s 125% tariffs, but they’ll face new semiconductor levies soon, warns Commerce Secretary Lutnick.


The White House on Friday announced exemptions for smartphones, computers, and other electronics from the sweeping 125% tariffs President Donald Trump imposed on all Chinese imports. But according to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, this reprieve is far from permanent.

Electronics Still in the Crosshairs

In an interview with ABC’s This Week on Sunday, Lutnick made it clear that while these tech products have been exempted from the newly announced reciprocal tariffs, they will still be subject to a separate set of levies within a matter of months.

“They’re exempt from the reciprocal tariffs, but they’re included in the semiconductor tariffs, which are coming in probably a month or two,” Lutnick told host Jonathan Karl. “This is not a permanent sort of exemption.”

The comment confirms that smartphones, computers, and other electronics—while spared in the latest round—remain targeted under the administration’s broader tariff strategy focused on semiconductors and high-tech components.

Pharma Tariffs Also Incoming

Lutnick also revealed that pharmaceutical imports, which had not been widely discussed in earlier tariff rounds, will face their own set of duties.

“Pharmaceutical products would also be hit with their own separate tariff rate, to come within months,” Lutnick stated.

This expansion of the tariff regime underscores the administration’s intention to pursue sector-specific levies, even as broader tariff plans face political and market backlash.

Trump’s Global Tariffs Pause – But Not for China

Last Wednesday, President Trump announced a 90-day pause on his proposed global reciprocal tariffs, citing concerns over rising anxiety and financial market instability.

“People were getting a little bit yippy, a little bit afraid,” Trump said in remarks explaining the delay. The news brought temporary relief to global markets and prompted a surge in optimism. However, that sentiment quickly soured.

Despite the pause, Trump held firm on tariffs targeting China—America’s third-largest trading partner after Mexico and Canada. Chinese imports will now face a combined tariff of 145%—a 125% hike added to the existing 20% tariff.

The administration also confirmed it would maintain a 10% universal tariff on all imports and signaled that the global reciprocal tariffs, while delayed, remain on the agenda. “The global reciprocal tariffs were still to come,” Trump said the following day.

Market Volatility Reflects Global Jitters

Trump’s tariff pause initially lifted investor sentiment, with markets reacting positively. But the reprieve was short-lived.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1,000 points as concerns over the intensifying trade war with China triggered renewed market anxiety. This volatility reflected deeper fears that the tariffs, particularly those aimed at China, could spiral into a full-blown global economic downturn.

Amid the chaos, the White House revealed that around 75 countries had reached out in hopes of negotiating tariff terms. This influx of diplomatic engagement highlights the sweeping global impact of the administration’s trade policy—and the scramble among nations to shield their economies from its consequences.

