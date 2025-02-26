Home
Smells Like A Serious Prank: Apple’s Former Employee Makes Shocking Claim As Tech Giant Fixes Bug That Auto-Corrected Racist To Trump

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges of AI accuracy, particularly as tech companies increasingly rely on advanced artificial intelligence for their products.

Apple And Donald Trump


Apple recently encountered an unusual glitch in its iPhone dictation feature that has sparked debate online. The issue involves the word “Trump” momentarily appearing when users dictate the word “racist”, causing outrage among conservatives who are accusing the tech giant of political bias.

Apple’s Explanation: Phonetic Overlap to Blame

According to Apple, the problem stems from the speech recognition models powering the dictation feature.

The company explained that words with similar phonetic sounds may briefly appear before being auto-corrected. In a statement released on Tuesday evening, an Apple spokesperson acknowledged the glitch, saying, “We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation and we are rolling out a fix today.”

Not everyone is convinced by Apple’s explanation. Peter Bell, a speech technology professor at the University of Edinburgh, expressed doubts, arguing that the words “Trump” and “racist” are not phonetically similar enough to confuse an AI system.

Bell suggested that it might be due to intentional tampering, stating, “It probably points to somebody that’s got access to the process.”

Former Employee’s Perspective: A Possible Prank?

Adding to the skepticism, a former Apple employee who worked on Siri, the company’s AI assistant, suggested to a publication that the issue “smells like a serious prank.”

This viewpoint has fueled speculation about the integrity of Apple’s AI systems.

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges of AI accuracy, particularly as tech companies increasingly rely on advanced artificial intelligence for their products.

n response to growing demands for AI development, Apple recently announced a $500 billion investment in the US over the next four years, including the construction of a new data center in Texas dedicated to Apple Intelligence.

ALSO READ: Sunbathing With Netanyahu, Elon Musk Raining Dollars: Donald Trump Gets Mocked For Sharing AI Video For Gaza Vision

