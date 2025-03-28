Smithsonian Faces Funding Cuts Under Trump’s Executive Order On ‘Improper Ideology’ Programs

President Donald Trump has issued a new executive order aimed at reshaping the Smithsonian Institution, cutting funding to programs he deems as promoting “divisive narratives” and “improper ideology.”

Trump contends that a growing movement over the past decade has sought to “rewrite American history” by prioritizing “distorted narratives driven by ideology rather than truth” over “objective facts.” His administration is now taking action to curb what he sees as an imbalance in historical storytelling.

Vice President JD Vance to Oversee New Measures

As part of the executive order, Vice President JD Vance has been tasked with leading the effort to “remove improper ideology” from the Smithsonian Institution. This directive includes oversight of its museums, education and research centers, and even the National Zoo.

Among the institutions specifically named in the order are the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Women’s History Museum, which is still in development. The administration argues that these institutions have promoted perspectives that “distort our shared history.”

“Museums in our Nation’s capital should be places where individuals go to learn — not to be subjected to ideological indoctrination or divisive narratives that distort our shared history,” the order states.

The Smithsonian’s Role in American Education

The Smithsonian Institution, the world’s largest museum, education, and research complex, comprises 21 museums and the National Zoo. Eleven of these museums are located along the National Mall in Washington, D.C., drawing millions of visitors each year.

The institution was originally established through the estate of James Smithson, a British scientist who left his wealth to the United States for the creation of “an establishment for the increase and diffusion of knowledge.” Since its founding, the Smithsonian has played a critical role in preserving and presenting American history, culture, and scientific achievements.

With the new executive order in place, the future of funding and programming within the Smithsonian remains uncertain. The administration’s intervention has sparked debate over historical narratives, public education, and the role of museums in shaping national identity.

