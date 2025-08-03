Home > World > Did WH Pressure Smithsonian to Remove Trump Impeachment References? What the Museum Said

Did WH Pressure Smithsonian to Remove Trump Impeachment References? What the Museum Said

The Smithsonian has denied claims it removed Trump's impeachment references due to White House pressure. It says the placard didn't meet exhibit standards and will be replaced with an updated version soon. Trump remains the only US president impeached twice.

Smithsonian denied White House pressured it to remove Trump's impeachments from exhibit; museum says an updated version will be installed in coming weeks. (Photo: X/@washingtonpost)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 3, 2025 21:17:00 IST

The Smithsonian Institution has pushed back against claims that the White House pressured it to remove references to Donald Trump’s impeachments from a presidential history exhibit, according to a report published by The Associated Press. 

The controversy erupted after visitors noticed the president was no longer listed alongside other impeached leaders, sparking concerns over political influence.

“We were not asked by any Administration or other government official to remove content from the exhibit,” the Smithsonian said in an official statement, per AP.

Why the Placard Was Removed

According to the National Museum of American History, the label referencing Trump’s two impeachments was a temporary addition to the long-standing “American Presidency” exhibit. It had been placed in the “Limits of Presidential Power” section alongside impeachment materials for Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, and the Watergate scandal that preceded Richard Nixon’s resignation, as reported by AP.

“The placard, which was meant to be a temporary addition to a twenty-five year-old exhibition, did not meet the museum’s standards in appearance, location, timeline, and overall presentation,” the museum stated, adding that it was “not consistent with other sections in the exhibit and moreover blocked the view of the objects inside its case”. 

For these reasons, the museum “removed the placard”.

Trump’s Place in History

Trump is the only US president to have been impeached twice. In 2019, he was charged with pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate political rival Joe Biden. He was impeached again in 2021 for “incitement of insurrection,” tied to the Capitol riot on January 6.

In both cases, the House, led by Democrats, voted to impeach, while the Senate, under Republican control at the time, had acquitted him.

‘Future Exhibit Will Include All Impeachments’

Museum spokesperson Phillip Zimmerman has previously assured the public that “a future and updated exhibit will include all impeachments.” While the museum reiterated that Trump will be included in a refreshed presentation “in the coming weeks,” no specific date was given.

Stressing that historical accuracy remains a priority, the Smithsonian said the update will align better with curatorial standards and provide clearer context.

