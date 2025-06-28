Live Tv
Home > Health > Smoking BANNED In Parks Beaches And Bus Stand In France

Smoking BANNED In Parks Beaches And Bus Stand In France

France has enforced a nationwide smoking ban in public outdoor spaces including beaches, parks, bus shelters, and school surroundings starting Sunday. The regulation, aimed at protecting children from secondhand smoke, also applies to areas outside libraries and swimming pools. Violators may face a fine of €135.

June 28, 2025 12:38:42 IST

Beginning Sunday, the French government will enforce a nationwide smoking ban across various public outdoor spaces. A decree published in the official gazette on Saturday confirms that the ban applies to beaches, parks, bus shelters, and areas outside libraries, swimming pools, and schools.

The new rules aim to shield children and the general public from exposure to secondhand smoke. Health officials said this regulation supports France’s commitment to promoting a smoke-free environment and reducing tobacco-related harm across the country.

French Health Ministry Pushes for Smoke-Free Generation

Health Minister Catherine Vautrin announced the regulation last month and emphasized the importance of protecting children from harmful smoke exposure. “Wherever there are children, smoking must disappear,” Vautrin stated. She added, “A smoke-free generation is possible, and it starts now.” The new rules do not include café and bar terraces, but the minister said future restrictions in those areas remain under consideration. Electronic cigarettes are excluded from the current ban. However, the government plans to regulate nicotine levels and limit flavour options in vaping products by mid-2026.

Local Authorities Tasked with Enforcing Smoking Ban

The French Council of State (Conseil d’État), the top legal advisory body, is finalising the framework of the regulation. Local elected officials will oversee implementation and enforcement. Anyone caught smoking in the newly prohibited zones may face a penalty of €135. The measure forms part of a larger public health plan launched in November 2023, which includes 26 proposed actions such as price hikes on tobacco products, the introduction of plain packaging, and stricter control over the sale and content of vaping devices.

Strong Public Support Backs Anti-Smoking Campaign

France’s public health data shows an estimated 75,000 tobacco-related deaths each year. According to Euro News, a survey conducted by the Ligue contre le cancer revealed that nearly 80% of French citizens support a public smoking ban. Additionally, 83% back similar restrictions on e-cigarettes.

