‘So Sorry To Hear…’: Rishi Sunak Wishes Joe Biden Speedy Recovery From ‘Aggressive Prostate Cancer

Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has already metastasized to his bones, his personal office announced in a statement on Sunday.

Biden, 82, underwent a medical check-up last week after experiencing increased urinary symptoms. Doctors discovered a prostate nodule, which led to further evaluation. On Friday, he was officially diagnosed with prostate cancer, described as Grade Group 5, with a Gleason score of 9 — one of the most severe classifications of the disease.

Personal Office of Former US President Joe Biden issues a statement: Last week, Former President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason…

The statement clarified that although the cancer is aggressive, it is hormone-sensitive, which allows doctors to manage it with a range of treatment options. Biden and his family are currently consulting with medical professionals to determine the next steps.

Donald Trump Wishes

The announcement has triggered a wave of support across political lines. Former President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social:

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

So sorry to hear the news that President Biden has prostate cancer. Too many men are struck by this disease. We must continue to raise awareness of the danger it poses. Wishing Joe all the best for his treatment. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 18, 2025

