Soccer-Qatar's Afif acknowledges asking local fans to waste time in qualifier against UAE

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 04:24:28 IST

By Mohamed Yossry Oct 16 (Reuters) – Qatar forward Akram Afif said on Thursday that he encouraged local fans to throw objects onto the pitch to waste time during a decisive World Cup qualification match against the United Arab Emirates. Qatar secured a 2-1 victory over the UAE at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Tuesday, topping Group A of the Asian playoffs and earning direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup in North America. The Asian champions needed a win to qualify directly, while a draw would have been sufficient for the UAE to advance. Videos circulating online showed Afif gesturing to fans, who then threw water bottles onto the field near the end of the match. "Just to waste time, naturally. Honestly, I told them to throw (things) so we could waste time," Afif said during a televised interview with Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat at the AFC Awards ceremony in Riyadh. "At the same time, I was asking them to stop so the referee wouldn't add more (stoppage time)," he added with a smile. "In the end, (we wanted) the three points." Tensions escalated when Pedro Miguel scored Qatar's second goal in the 74th minute, prompting UAE fans to throw bottles and plastic cups onto the pitch before play resumed. Similar incidents occurred during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, when Qatar defeated host UAE 4-0 in the semi-finals, leading Emirati fans to throw objects and mobile phones at Qatari players. Afif, 28, a two-time AFC Player of the Year, played a pivotal role in Qatar's campaign to qualify for the World Cup. It will be Qatar's second appearance at the tournament, following their participation as hosts in 2022 and their first qualification through the Asian process. (Reporting by Mohamed Yossry in Cairo Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 4:24 AM IST
