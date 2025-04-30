Home
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Social Democrats Approve Coalition Deal, Paving Way for New German Government

SPD members have approved the coalition deal to form a new German government, with 84.6% of those who cast their votes in favour.

Social Democrats Approve Coalition Deal, Paving Way for New German Government

Matthias Miersch, SPD's secretary general, expressed the party's commitment to ensuring Germany’s security, economic growth and equal opportunities in the face of global challenges.


In a decisive move, members of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) have overwhelmingly approved the coalition deal, with 84.6% of those who cast their votes in favour, The Guardian reported on Wednesday. The result, which was announced through a social media update, also revealed that 15.4% voted against the agreement, with a turnout of 56%.

The approval is a significant step towards the formation of Germany’s next government, which will be headed by Friedrich Merz as the country’s new chancellor. This approval by the SPD members follows weeks of intense negotiations and discussions within the party.

Matthias Miersch, SPD’s secretary general, expressed the party’s commitment to ensuring Germany’s security, economic growth and equal opportunities in the face of global challenges. In an email update, Miersch said, “In these very difficult times in global politics, we bear responsibility for our security, for economic growth, secure jobs and equal opportunities,” as reported by Reuters.

The approval clears the way for Merz’s formal confirmation as Chancellor, expected to take place next week.

At a press conference following the vote, Miersch revealed that the SPD’s final picks for ministerial positions would be announced on May 5, ahead of the confirmation of Merz as Chancellor on May 6, the report said. He confirmed that Lars Klingbeil, co-leader of the SPD, will serve as vice-chancellor and federal finance minister in the new government.

Miersch thanked the party’s grassroots supporters for their “strong support” of the coalition deal, adding that he hoped to overcome any lingering skepticism within the party. “Even those who voted no will ultimately see it was worth joining this government and standing up for the basic social democratic values,” he said, according to The Guardian.

 

Friedrich Merz Lars Klingbeil Matthias Miersch Social Democratic Party

